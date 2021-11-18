Questex Launches Corporate Sustainability Strategic Initiatives to Help People Live Better and Longer, Signs Pledge for “Net Zero Carbon Events”

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services company, today announces it has launched a corporate sustainability initiative focused on a renewed environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. With a mission to help the markets that help people live better and longer, Questex is focused on making the world a better place.

“From our employees to our communities and our customers, corporate sustainability is important to all Questex stakeholders,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “Research shows that companies with a strong corporate sustainability investments have better productivity. This strategic focus will not only help us grow the Questex business, but it will also allow us to drive positive change across the communities we serve.”

Questex has signed the “Net Zero Carbon Events” pledge, a joint commitment across the events and meetings industry to achieve the targets laid out in the Paris Climate Accord. The initiative is the first-ever collaboration in the meetings, conferences, exhibitions industry and the pledge commits Questex to achieve “net zero” by 2050, at the latest, and halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The pledge was presented at the Global Climate Summit COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Miller added, “We are delighted to be joining the ‘Net Zero Carbon Events initiative,’ as it will be through continued collaborative work throughout the events sector that we will be able to make swift and essential progress towards reducing the overall carbon footprint of events. We look forward to partnering with the Joint Meeting Industry Council (JMIC) and more than 100 stakeholders from across the sector to support the United Nations’ Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).”

​

In addition to its impact on the environment, Questex has also instituted social and governance programs to drive positive change.



Social programs include:

Creation of Questex’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee

Questex communities are working with non-profits including CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees)​, Families for Effective Autism Treatment​, Las Vegas rescue Mission, UNLV Hospitality School​ and others

Work with minority owned local businesses for catering, cleaning and more

Providing employees with time off to vote in elections

Corporate Wellness initiatives for employees

LDI’s annual Pat MacKay Diversity in Design Scholarship award in partnership with TSDCA and USITT

Governance programs include:

Cybersecurity committee established

External security oversight

Multifactor authentication established across all platforms

Privacy policy compliant including GDPR, CCPA and CASL​

Governance Committee to manage bribery & corruption, risk and remuneration



Environmental programs include:

Hybrid working environment

Working with office facilities and vendors that are green friendly including building recycling and event production companies focused on green

Launch of Be Safe initiative

Display of carbon emission savings through virtual events

