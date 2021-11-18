Thea Health Partners with athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Improve Provider Communications

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thea Health, a fast-growing medical communications provider, today announced a partnership with athenahealth , Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program.



As part of the athenahealth ® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers to improve communications between primary care physicians and local specialists.

“Thea Health is focused on making it easier for providers to collaborate on their patients’ care. Our eConsult platform allows our growing network of primary care providers to seamlessly communicate with local specialists,” said Harry Cooke, Founder of Thea Health. “Our platform reduces wait time for specialist expertise, improves local referral networks and, ultimately, saves patients money. Thea Health and athenahealth share a passion for moving toward a more connected and cost-effective healthcare system.”

Studies have shown eConsults resolve patient issues without an in-person appointment 54% of the time and reduce overall healthcare expenditures by $541 per patient.

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for ambulatory and hospital clients nationwide. The company’s vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Thea Health joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Thea Health’s new integrated application, please visit Thea Health’s product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Thea Health ( www.theahealth.com )

Thea Health's eConsult system allows primary care physicians to ask specialists questions and include relevant labs, images, and other clinical data ahead of a treatment decision while ensuring they are reimbursed by payers for their time. Thea Health provides a HIPAA-compliant platform that is easy to use and fits with existing physician workflows and integrates seamlessly with EMRs. This allows our providers to communicate securely, naturally, and efficiently, while getting reimbursed without doing any extra work.

About athenahealth Marketplace



The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

