AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTC: AVVH) Announces Shareholder Updates

Proposed Dates for Merger and Recent Company Activities



Houston, TX, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVVH) provides shareholder updates for the following recent company activities. Mr. Miguel Sanchez, CEO, states, “We have successfully integrated our new management team into our company infrastructure and will continue to add new key executives in the coming months. During the past 60 days, we have finalized the company strategy to focus as the funder of choice for highly collateralized real estate first lien notes and real estate investments sourced and originated by the Gold Quest Group, LLC. The company also plans to fund loans with other real estate brokers that provide opportunities that meet the company’s established funding criteria. Our management team has finalized a proposed merger date for AVVH/GoldQuest Capital for mid-December 2021, shortly after our current reporting period ends. Once the merger is complete, we will be applying to FINRA for a name and symbol change as soon as reasonably possible.”

The company is in the process of expanding its service offerings and has been laying the groundwork to utilize government programs like SBA, USDA, EXIM bank, and HUD guarantees to help more small businesses access capital.

After evaluating several firms, the company has finally settled on its legal counsel and accounting firm to handle its public compliance post-merger.

Mr. Miguel Sanchez concludes, “Given that we have received a significant amount of interest in our company, we are in the process of selecting an Investor Relations company to inform and respond to our shareholders and other interested parties. Of key importance to our shareholders, the company has no plans for a reverse split.”

About AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc.

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. is an OTC shell company with no current operations. The company is planning to merge with GoldQuest Capital, Inc. and plans to change its name to GoldQuest Capital once the merger is complete.

About GoldQuest Capital, Inc.

GoldQuest Capital is an early-stage company whose primary purpose is to fund real estate loans and redevelop select existing real estate assets to beautify communities and create new jobs. GoldQuest Capital’s redevelopment projects will include multi-family residential, commercial, industrial, and heavy industrial real estate.

For more information about GoldQuest Capital visit - www.goldquestcapital.com or contact the Company directly at 1-786-473-1255. Make sure to follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/goldquestcap.

Contact Information:

Shareholder/Investor inquiries for AVVH/GoldQuest Capital can be directed to:

Omnis Public Capital Management LLC

1-786-473-1255

ir@goldquestcapital.com

info@avvaaworldhealth.com

SOURCE: AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc.