Nearmap Enhances and Expands Program in North America to Assist Disaster Relief Efforts Following Catastrophic Weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading aerial imagery and location intelligence company Nearmap has announced a major expansion of its post-catastrophe program, Nearmap ImpactResponse. The program allows users to assess, prioritize and respond to the magnitude of catastrophes, helping organizations including property and casualty insurance providers, emergency services, government agencies, property management firms, construction, and engineering firms to better plan a disaster response, and manage rebuilding and recovery efforts.



“Nearmap customers have told us aerial imagery, location data, and geospatial tools enable them to rapidly assess and understand the situation on the ground following natural disasters, at a time when ground access is limited, and inspection resources are stretched,” Tony Agresta, General Manager of North America, Nearmap said. “At these critical times, Nearmap ImpactResponse equips organizations with another powerful first line of response following natural disasters.”

Due to further demand to help these organizations, Nearmap has almost doubled its annual coverage of major weather catastrophes, on top of its regular capture program which covers more than 108 million residential, commercial and other properties. This will provide support to virtually assess and carry out recovery planning while helping streamline relief efforts to get communities back on their feet -- faster.

“Nearmap ImpactResponse has been rapidly adopted by property and casualty insurance firms,” Don Weigel, VP of Product at Nearmap said. “Following this expansion, even more organizations will have access to this reliable source of knowledge to help their communities and those in need.”

So far this year there have been 18 major catastrophic weather events that have exceeded more than $1 billion each in damages across the U.S. In these devastating events, more than 530 Americans sadly lost their lives, and thousands more lost their homes, including the more than 1,300 structures that were lost during the Dixie Fire in Northern California. With Nearmap ImpactResponse, relief organizations can monitor from the air the devastation caused in those communities and use aerial imagery to plan routes for first responders to help those in need, assess damage to homes and property, and see what structures may be vulnerable to prevent further loss of life and property.

Features of Nearmap ImpactResponse in North America include:

Nearmap aims to be one of the first organizations to fly and capture aerial imagery of communities affected by natural disasters, providing access to this powerful data within days of each event – with speed, accuracy, and consistent quality – to better support recovery efforts

Major weather and catastrophic events Nearmap captures include: hurricanes, wildfires, tornados and extreme wind events

Inspect damage virtually, triage and plan your response even before field crews are dispatched

Compare side-by-side pre-and-post disaster imagery to confidently assess and quantify damage

Easily access high-resolution imagery (5.5cm to 7.5cm ground sampling distance) and data via a web app or GIS integration; using geospatial tools including annotation, measurement, and mark-up

Priority access to post-catastrophe imagery will be available to ImpactResponse customers for 60 days, allowing them to promptly and remotely inspect affected areas to understand the extent of damage and carry out response and recovery efforts. After this time, the content is made more widely available to other customers with a standard Nearmap subscription

Based on the Nearmap capture program, customers will also be able to access historical aerial imagery. The combination of imagery allows organizations to gauge the true scope and severity of damage

Aerial imagery is refreshed up to three times each year in the U.S., which includes leaf-off and leaf-on, to ensure content is current

As part of Nearmap ImpactResponse, Nearmap will continue to monitor high risk areas and look to add those not currently flown that are likely to be affected by future catastrophic events, including coastal erosion, climate change, fire risk, and other potential hazards.

Global technology pioneer, Nearmap provides easy instant access to up-to-date and historic geospatial data that organizations depend on as their source of truth for the livable world. Nearmap proactively captures wide-scale urban areas in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand multiple times each year, with patented plane-mounted camera systems that provide superior detail, and a proprietary, automated processing pipeline that ensures rapid availability. Customers rely on Nearmap for consistent, high-quality content that enables remote capabilities and unlocks productivity for profound change: crystal-clear high-resolution vertical, oblique and panoramic aerial imagery; a vast library of historic captures; frequently updated city-scale 3D datasets on demand; and verified pre-processed property insights at unmatched scale with Nearmap AI.

Founded in 2007, Nearmap was named as one of the world’s 10 Most Innovative Companies of 2020 by Fast Company magazine. With offices in the United States and Australia, Nearmap has a global customer base including government agencies and enterprises for whom current, reliable, and truthful data is essential to critical decision making and operational workflows. Nearmap’s parent company, Nearmap Limited, is a publicly traded company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and one of the 200 largest ASX-listed stocks in Australia.

