Big Data - Wikisoft’s Big Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wikisoft Corp. (the "Company," "we," and "our") (OTCQB: WSFT) -- In 2017, the fledgling Wikisoft had a big vision – help businesses large and small in a big way. Our founders’ goal was to create a company information database and then share the information to help small companies grow big.
Since then, the company has grown, added world class executives to the C-level team and invested heavily into Big Data technology to fulfill the founders’ vision. It seems the strategy was well-chosen. Here are three facts to justify it:
- The global big data technology market size was $41.33 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $116.07 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.0% in forecast period according to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Big Data Technology Market Size”.
- According to International Data Corporation (IDC), worldwide spending on big data including business analytics (BDA) solutions is forecast to reach $215.7 billion this year and shows that BDA spending will gain strength over the next five years as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for global BDA spending over the 2021-2025 forecast period will be 12.8%.
- In 2020 the European Commission renewed its Data strategy (Communication: A European strategy for data 2020) and identified Data as an essential resource for economic growth, competitiveness, innovation, job creation and societal progress.
Former Domino´s CEO, Carsten Falk who took over just over a year ago commented: “The company has come a long way since the inception, in just the last year we have launched the Wikisoft investor site and relaunched our flagship Wikiprofile platform which uses big data to accelerate opportunities globally for businesses and business professionals. We followed that entering into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement with White Lion Capital LLC for $20M and uplisted to OTCQB in August. We believe we are in the right business at the right time.”
In an in depth recent interview Proactive Group, Carsten Falk, Wikisoft’s CEO discusses how the company use the power of big data. Wikiprofile.com has a company data set exceeding 175 million business profiles that are continuously updated.
In line with increasing globalization, we believe that there is a growing demand for access to credible company and employee information worldwide. Wikisoft's flagship online platform, Wikiprofile.com, aims to be a powerful solution with tools and resources for businesses and business professionals. Our vision is to create opportunity globally for business people and companies to make informed career and hiring decisions. Manifesting this vision requires scaling information technology with high data validity across the key pillars: business professionals, businesses, job opportunities and professional skills. By pursuing this vision, we believe Wikisoft Corp. can enable users to connect to business opportunities on a global scale. In line with increasing globalization, there is a growing demand for access to credible business and employee information worldwide.
