L.B. Foster to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 14th, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR) and Investor Relations firm, Lytham Partners will host a Virtual Investor Day on December 14th, 2021, starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Thalman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the senior management team will provide an in-depth review of the Company’s business and growth strategies, including innovation through new products and technology.

A live webcast of the presentations, including a Q&A section, will be available the day of the event through L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations Page. Registration for the event is required and can be completed in advance on the Investor Day 2021 Registration Site. If you would like to submit questions prior to the meeting, please send an email to investors@lbfoster.com. A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations website following the event.

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster Company and its subsidiaries provide products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions inspire the safety, reliability, and performance of its customers’ challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Listwak

(412) 928-3417

investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company

415 Holiday Drive

Suite 100

Pittsburgh, PA 15220