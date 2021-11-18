The Benchmark Company Announces Its Upcoming 10th Annual One-on-One Discovery Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company, LLC, an institutionally focused sales, trading, and investment banking firm, proudly announces its upcoming 10th Annual One-on-One Discovery Conference to be held Thursday, December 2nd. This year’s Discovery Conference will be a virtual-only format with over forty dynamic small and micro-cap public companies presenting.



“Our Discovery Conference not only provides our institutional clients with direct access to C-suite executives of small and micro-cap companies, but it also allows us to showcase the breadth of our smaller-cap research coverage and Benchmark’s investment banking clients,” said Richard Messina, Benchmark’s Founder and President. Messina went on to add, “Benchmark continues to expand its research coverage across Technology, Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare and Energy verticals and addressing over 20 industries, many represented at this year’s Discovery Conference.”

The event is for institutional clients of The Benchmark Company and is by invitation only. For more information and how to register, please contact Vince Curatola, Director of Corporate Access (414) 203-5556, or please register on our website at www.benchmarkcompany.com.

The following participating companies are confirmed as of the date of this release:

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (ATHE)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB)

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM)

Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX)

Biofrontera AG (BFRA)

BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM)

Biotricity, Inc. (BTCY)

Care Cloud, Inc. (MTBC)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI)

China Online Education Group (COE)

Clene Inc. (CLNN)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS)

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)

eGain Corp. (EGAN)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO)

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA)

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ)

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC)

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (KNRLF)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH)

Logiq, Inc. (LGIQ)

Mistras Group, Inc. (MG)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MYMD)

Nephros, Inc. (NEPH)

O2 Micro International Limited (OIIM)

Oncocyte Corp. (OCX)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS)

Quantum Computing, Inc. (QUBT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF)

RESAAS Services Inc. (RSASF)

Resonant Inc. (RESN)

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR)

Transphorm, Inc. (TGAN)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY)

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB)

VolitionRX Limited (VNRX)

Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT)

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales, trading & investment banking firm. Over the last 35 years, we have been steadfastly dedicated to our mission of fostering the long-term success of our clients. Our goal is to provide significant value by leveraging the resources that exist across our broad platform. This approach has enabled us to offer unbiased guidance and exceptional transaction execution to a broad range of clients over a variety of market conditions.