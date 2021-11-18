Goodness Me! Donates $5000 to Hamilton Mountain Food Bank with Launch of Newly Renovated Flagship Location

HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton’s own Goodness Me! Natural Food Market launches their Reno Reveal Party to celebrate the end of 5 months of extensive renovations to their flagship store. “The Goodness Me! team is delighted to welcome customers to our newly renovated Upper Gage store,” says Bruce Beacham, Goodness Me! CEO. “We are excited to see our customers enjoying their much-improved shopping experience in the new look and feel of the store. For many in the local neighbourhoods, the store is a brand-new option for healthy and delicious natural and organic food. Our friendly and knowledgeable team members are looking forward to meeting everyone!”



Reno Reveal Party (Thursday, Nov. 18-21, 2021) at 1000 Upper Gage, just north of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway. Hamilton local, Darrin Laidman from BOUNCE 102.9 will be Live on Location Sat. Nov. 20th from 9am-1pm. The weekend event will include a free bag of the new low-sugar candy, Smart Sweets, with every purchase of $50 or more, plus more giveaways and offerings as they invite the city of Hamilton into their newly renovated space!



The Upper Gage location overhaul includes a transformation of both exterior and interior, and the 40-year-old natural food market shows off a fresh new look that compliments their specialty offerings and highlights their strict ingredient standards! The store’s new fresh and vibrant esthetics also includes art from local Hamilton artists Jacqui Oakley & Jamie Lawson of Vermillion Sands. It’s an improved shopping experience that is well worth the wait.



With ‘goodness’ in their name, the natural food market is also using this Reno Reveal as an opportunity to give goodness back to the community where they started, over 40 years ago. With a $5000 donation to another long-time Hamilton establishment, Neighbour 2 Neighbour Food Share, they are inviting others in the neighbourhood to donate healthy, delicious food, in-store between Nov 18-28. “Community is an integral part of our brand. Loyal customers that have been with us for many years, growers, and makers that partner with us, our amazing staff that have a passion for helping others, and the cities in which we have thoughtfully placed our stores – we are always looking for ways to give back to our community! Neighbour 2 Neighbour food bank is a natural extension of our brand, and we are so happy to be able to partner with them!” adds Bruce Beacham.

The Goodness inside a Goodness Me!



• 100% Certified Organic Fruits & Vegetables

• Verified Humanely Raised Meats

• Locally Sourced Dairy

• Sustainable Seafood

• Natural & Organic Grocery

• High-Quality Vitamins & Supplements

• Healthy Eatery with Hot Bar, Soup Bar, & Salad Bar with 100% Fresh Organic Produce

• Eco-Friendly Home & Kitchen



A Store with a Story



Goodness Me!’s mission to discover, educate, and offer quality, healthy products has remained the same for over 40 years. They exist to help Canadians live longer, healthier, happier lives through their vast healthy product offering, education driven focus, and excellent customer service from knowledgeable, friendly staff. Whether you're starting fresh in the world of nutrition or are a seasoned expert, Goodness Me! will help you discover the power of food!



With 9 Goodness Me! locations throughout Ontario, plus 4 Noah’s Natural Food locations in Toronto, the business is excited about launching their 10th Goodness Me! location in London, Ontario in 2022. Visit www.goodnessme.ca for a list of locations near you!



