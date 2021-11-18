Allison Wood Ventures Makes a $2 Million Seed Investment in Tobi Cloud

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allison Wood Ventures has made a $2 million seed investment in Tobi Cloud, an innovative dispatch and non-emergency medical transport (NEMT) management software platform. Tobi Cloud is a single solution that provides scheduling, dispatching, billing, and reporting for NEMT and paratransit businesses.

Tobi Cloud's flagship product allows medical transport providers to optimize their operations through first-of-its-kind software that promises to eliminate redundancies, wasted time, and human error. Tobi Cloud delivers on these promises by automating tasks and simplifying communication and management across multiple fleets. For patients, the software makes the once-complicated process of scheduling and accessing medical transportation as easy as ordering a cup of coffee.

A National Conference of State Legislatures report estimates approximately 3.6 million Americans miss or delay medical care because they lack appropriate transportation to their appointments. By simplifying the process, Tobi Cloud can help patients access the outpatient and chronic care they need.

"When our team met with the leaders of Tobi Cloud, it was immediately clear how this software would benefit both providers and their patients," said Allison Wood, founder, and CEO of Allison Wood Ventures. "The world of healthcare technology is vast, but they have managed to create innovative software that we imagine will soon become invaluable to non-emergency medical transportation providers everywhere. I am thrilled to watch as the leadership team at Tobi Cloud continues to amaze."

Founded in 2018 by transportation industry veterans Gil Amado and Mark Ilacqua, Tobi Cloud allows facilities, patients, and clients to book, track, pay, and confirm their non-emergency medical transport at the click of a button. The software eliminates the need to manage multiple accounts or products and instead streamlines the process to improve efficiency and eliminate room for mistakes.

Users of Tobi Cloud have access to sophisticated price modeling with granular specifications; real-time GPS monitoring accessible by both customer and provider; auto-scheduling using a proprietary algorithm; and automated trip attestation.

Tobi Cloud solves a complicated problem that affects millions of Americans per year, making it a perfect example of the kind of visionary company Allison Wood Ventures is proud to be a part of.

About Allison Wood Ventures

Allison Wood Ventures is a global investment company focused on creating growth opportunities for industry game-changers. The firm invests largely in information, consumer, retail, and energy technology, as well as in real estate, media, and other sectors. Founder and CEO Allison Wood takes a personal interest in each and every investment opportunity, and Allison Wood Ventures is built on a culture of vision and value creation above all. For more information about Allison Wood Ventures and its projects, please visit https://www.allisonwoodventures.com and Facebook.com/AllisonWoodVentures.

