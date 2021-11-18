Violet Defense Expanding Into New International Markets

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Violet Defense , the UV disinfection company dedicated to helping make the world healthier, announces that it is undertaking efforts to expand its global reach into Europe, Australia and South America. Leveraging the patented technology of its parent company, Violet Defense Group , Violet Defense will be broadening its efforts in international markets, including entering into new agreements with distribution partners in Europe and South America.

These efforts coincide with the launch of the new Vantage Series, its Gen 3 Universal Product line, which will operate on electrical systems used in other countries on 100-240VAC and 277VAC.

"Expansion into new international markets through strategic distribution arrangements and other types of partnerships is a critical component of our long-term growth strategy as a company," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense Group. "We are very excited to have established these new agreements and to continue our efforts to expand our global reach."

Violet Defense has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Violet Defense Europe Limited , headquartered in Ireland, which will bring Violet Defense's UV disinfection technology to Europe, the United Kingdom and the Russian Federation. Robert Haulbrook, who led the expansion and successful exit of Ireland's Meteor Mobile Communications, has taken the role of Chairman and CEO. Terrance Berland has agreed to serve on the Board of Directors of the otherwise unaffiliated Violet Defense Europe. Violet Defense Group has also agreed to license technology to Violet Defense Europe and become a shareholder upon satisfaction of certain conditions.

"We will be deploying a comprehensive distribution strategy throughout Europe using a direct sales team complemented with retail and wholesale distribution partners to bring a range of UV disinfection solutions to the market," said Robert Haulbrook. "Violet Defense's patented technology gives us the capability to offer powerful, smaller, less expensive devices that can be permanently installed in hospitals, offices, restaurants, hotels and homes," added Haulbrook.

Violet Defense has also established a new distribution relationship with CyberAsept to bring its patented UV disinfection products to Latin America. CyberAsept is a new company, headquartered in Brazil, dedicated to meeting the growing demands for innovative disinfection solutions in the region with an integrated go-to-market strategy of direct sales and local distributors.

CyberAsept will initially address the health care, hospitality, education, and real estate markets in South America. The company was co-founded by two seasoned Brazilian entrepreneurs with a combined 60 years of expertise in bringing technology solutions in Bio, Pharma & Healthcare, Process Industries, IT & Telco to Latin America with a strong background in Banking, Finance and Asset Management for foreign investors in the region.

"We are excited and honored with this partnership. In these fast-changing and unpredictable times, infection prevention and disinfection preparedness are of ever-growing importance for corporations and institutions alike. To CyberAsept, it is particularly rewarding to be able to provide the Violet Defense solutions to different markets in South America," said Rafaella Stassun, Head of Marketing for CyberAsept.

Cablex , a leading manufacturer, integrator and exporter of complex solutions for the defense, aerospace, and transportation markets in Australia, with which Violet Defense entered into a distribution agreement with Violet Defense in 2020 as previously announced, has begun to build out its distribution channels within Australia and recently completed its first commercial sale of Violet Defense's solutions. Cablex first entered into the agreement with Violet Defense to help businesses in Australia re-open safely by leveraging UV technology to disinfect their environments.

"Cablex is very excited to be partnering with Violet Defense to introduce its innovative sanitization systems for the Australian Marketplace. Keeping the public, private sector and government departments safe by creating healthy environments with a layered technology approach is becoming more and more important, and the Violet Defense patented technologies are a perfect fit for purpose," said Michael Zimmer, CEO of Cablex.

To learn more about Violet Defense and its offerings, visit www.violetdefense.com .

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9 percent of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, and Coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed in a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com , follow us on Facebook ( @violetdefense ), or LinkedIn ( @violetdefensetechnology ).

Media Contact:

Bianca D'Angelo

(203) 577-7588 (Direct)

bianca@newswire.com

www.Newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment