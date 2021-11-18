Cutting-Edge Technology Platform Encredibox Partners With American Baptist College to Safely Provide Career Coaching Essentials

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encredibox (www.encredibox.com), an Atlanta-based digital guidance box platform, and American Baptist College have partnered to provide recent graduates and currently enrolled students career coaching services through a safe and cleverly packaged gift box. The Encredibox guidance box, which is appropriately named Career Catcher, is 100% virtual using custom technology for digital delivery and includes electronic content such as resume templates, video interview coaching, career search guides and more. With a focus on resume creation, interview preparation, career search and follow-up, it provides recipients with the strategy and tools needed for a successful career search.

The career guidance tool will be provided to students and recent graduates to help them navigate career opportunities successfully in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. "This pandemic has challenged us to re-examine how we utilize technology to engage with our students and alumni to best continue our mission here at the college while keeping the safety of our community the utmost priority. Encredibox allows us to provide unmatched career coaching services in the safest way possible and we are happy to be one of the first institutions of higher learning to take advantage of the platform," said Dr. Forrest Harris, President of American Baptist College. Funding for this career opportunity was provided by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

"In light of the constraints of the pandemic, my vision was to create an innovative digital gift box product, elevate the process of virtual product delivery and partner with industry thought leaders to create and distribute unapparelled content. I can't say enough about the leadership of Dr. Harris and American Baptist College to have the foresight to utilize Encredibox as a way to safely provide their students with critical career services in a timely fashion," said Jason Spencer, founder and CEO of Encredibox.

Encredibox's initial digital gift box offering Career Catcher was curated by career coaching experts and contains content to assist in the career search process. The company plans to launch additional digital gift boxes on the Encredibox website in the coming months.

About American Baptist College — A private, Historically Black College founded in 1924 and located in Nashville, Tennessee. The mission of the college is to educate, graduate and prepare diverse students for Christian leadership, service and social justice in the world. Visit www.abcnash.edu.

About Encredibox — An Atlanta, Georgia-based company, Encredibox offers digital boxes for online purchase. Visit www.encredibox.com for a complete list of digital gift box offerings.

CONTACT:

(ph) 404-590-8061

(e) support@encredibox.com

Related Images











Image 1: Encredibox Logo





Encredibox Logo Vertical









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment