Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market to Touch a Revenue of USD 19,79,174.7 Thousand by 2028; Increasing Sales of EVs, Household Appliances, and Personal Computers to Hone Market Growth

New York, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the Pew Research Center, smartphone ownership in the U.S. increased from 35% on May 21, 2011, to 85% on February 7, 2021. Cellphone ownership, on the other hand, touched 97% on February 7, 2021, up from 62% on October 26, 2002. Moreover, shipments of personal computers in the 1st quarter of 2021 touched nearly 70 Million units. This was an increase of around 30% from the same period in the previous year. Moreover, shipments of tablets, desktop PCs, and notebooks are estimated to reach close to 142 Million units, 70 Million units, and 270 Million units by the end of 2025.

Research Nester has recently added a report titled “ Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market ” which comprises the market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and restraints, along with detailed information on the segments as well as its sub-segments. The report also emphasizes the latest market scenarios and other key market dynamics which are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

With the growing advancements in ICT technologies, the sales of personal computers, such as smartphones, desktop PCs, laptops, and others, are growing at a significant pace. Moreover, increasing sales of household appliances worldwide, which reached across USD 430 Billion by the end of 2020, is expected to cross USD 600 Billion by the end of 2025, whereas, the increasing investments in IoT are expected to reach close to USD 1 Trillion by 2023. This is projected to drive the demand for printed circuit boards (PCBs), and in turn, contribute to the growth of the global PCB design software market during the forecast period. The market garnered a revenue of USD 1,14,0000 Thousand in the year 2019 and is further projected to reach USD 1,979,174.7 Thousand by the end of 2028 by growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The market is also anticipated to grow on account of the growing sales of electric vehicles worldwide, as PCBs are widely used for different electrical equipment in these vehicles. According to the statistics by the International Energy Agency (IEA), electric car registrations in the year 2020 increased by 41%. Moreover, sales of electric vehicles worldwide reached 3 Million in the year 2020, rising to a total of 10 Million electric car fleet on roads globally.

Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-92

The global PCB design software market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst these regions, the market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. In the year 2019, the market in the region garnered a revenue of USD 428,640 Thousand, and it is further expected to reach USD 757,672.4 Thousand by the end of 2028, by growing with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can primarily be attributed to the presence of numerous PCB manufacturers. According to the statistics by the Federal Reserve System of the Government of the United States, the bare PCB manufacturing organizations added a value of USD 2643 Million in the year 2019. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the U.S. and Canada. Out of these, the market in the U.S. is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period and also grow with the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The global PCB design software market in Europe is anticipated to hold the second-leading share and further reach market revenue of USD 601,351.9 Thousand by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 359,100 Thousand in 2019. The market in the region is segmented by country into Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe. Amongst these countries, the market in Germany is expected to hold the second-leading share during the forecast period. The market in the country garnered a revenue of USD 66,074.4 Thousand in the year 2019 and is further expected to reach USD 112,151.5 Thousand by the end of 2028. The market in France, on the other hand, is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market Report

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global PCB design software market is segmented by operating platform into Windows, MacOS, Linux, and others. Among these segments, the Windows segment is expected to garner the largest market share by registering a market revenue of USD 1,600,344.5 Thousand by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 944,475.2 Thousand in the year 2019. The Mac OS segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The global PCB design software market is also segmented on the basis of application into 2D/3D multi board design, data management, IC packaging design & verification, computing & collaboration, and others. Among these segments, the 2D/3D multi board design segment is expected to garner the largest share of the market by registering a revenue of USD 991,934 Thousand by the end of 2028, by growing from a value of USD 604,262.7 Thousand in 2019. Alternatively, the computing & collaboration segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Buy this report and get instant access @ https://www.researchnester.com/payment/rep-id-92

The global PCB design software market is also segmented by component, type, deployment, enterprise size, user, and by industry verticals.

Global PCB Design Software Market, Segmentation by Component

Software

Services

Professional Services

Design & Installation

Consulting & Training

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

Global PCB Design Software Market, Segmentation by Type

PCB Layout

Schematic Capture

Global PCB Design Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Global PCB Design Software Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global PCB Design Software Market, Segmentation by User

Electronics Engineers

Teachers

Others

Global PCB Design Software Market, Segmentation by Industry Verticals

Aerospace and Defense

Mobile Devices, IT & Telecommunication

Electronics and Hi-Tech

Healthcare and Life Science

Automotive, Transport and Logistics

Research and Education

Industrial Controls Automation

Others

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert

Some of the leading players in the global PCB design software market are Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, ANSYS, Inc., Altium Limited, Zuken, Novarm Limited (DipTrace), National Instruments Corporation, Synopsys, Inc., and others.

Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Online Microtransaction Market Segmentation by Type (In-game Currencies, In-game Items, Expiration, Random Purchases, and Others); and by Device Type (PC, Gaming Console, Mobile Phones, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Network Traffic Analytics Market Segmentation by Component (Solution, and Service); by Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premise); and by End User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Energy & Power, and Retail) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Construction Software Market Segmentation by Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premise); and by End User (Builders, Technology Innovators, Researchers, Distribution Vendors, and Government) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Next-Generation Memory Market Segmentation by Technology [Non-Volatile Memory (MRAM, FRAM, ReRAM, 3D XPoint, NRAM, and Others), and Volatile Memory {Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC), and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM)}]; by Storage Type (Mass Storage, Embedded Storage, and Others); by Size (200mm, 300mm, and 450mm); and by End-Use Industry (Enterprises, Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Segmentation by Fire Systems (Fire Suppression, and Fire Detection); by Deployment Level (In-Cabinet Level, Technical Space/Room Level, and Other Building Space/Level) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919