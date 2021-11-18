Glenn Close and Bring Change to Mind to Host the 9th Annual “Revels & Revelations” in Support of Teen Mental Health

Evening To Honor Dan & Eugene Levy

With the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award;

Chase Stokes to Receive the Champion of Change Award



With Tribute Performances Celebrating the Music of Diane Warren

Featuring Very Special Guest, Music Legend Michael Bolton

and a Performance From Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen”

Music Directed by Paul Shaffer

Thursday, December 2, 2021, at City Winery, New York City

Tickets Now Available

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenn Close and the Bring Change to Mind (BC2M) Board of Directors will host “Revels & Revelations 9,” a special celebration in support of teen mental health on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at City Winery in New York City. The live, in-person event will raise funds for BC2M’s National High School Programs and PSA Campaigns fighting the stigma surrounding mental illness.

BC2M will honor Emmy Award-winners Dan & Eugene Levy with the Fifth Annual Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award. The Award recognizes and thanks entertainers who spread laughter and awareness thru acts of kindness, charity and revelatory honesty that makes people feel heard, seen and less alone, and thru many ways, make the world a brighter, more open and caring place.

Actor, Mental Health Advocate and Bring Change to Mind Ambassador, Chase Stokes will be presented with the Champion of Change Award for his remarkable advocacy and support of BC2M high school students. His authentic voice, actions, and recent partnership with American Eagle generated the largest donation in the organization’s eleven years of work to normalize conversations around mental health.

The evening’s entertainment will feature an exciting line-up of singers celebrating the music of Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning and 12-time Academy Award nominee, songwriter Diane Warren, who will present her hits and the stories behind them. Performers include Tony Award-winner Lena Hall, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ally Brooke Hernandez, and a very special performance from music legend, Grammy Award-winning and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Bolton. The evening will also feature a performance from Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen.” Paul Shaffer will serve as Music Director for the event.

The celebration will be produced by Chuck Thomas & Erich Bergen and Directed by Erich Bergen. Scott Nevins will serve as auctioneer. To further amplify the event’s reach, Notified, an Intrado Company – the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations – is donating BC2M webcasting and public relations services.

Guests will have the option to purchase tickets to attend the event at City Winery, in New York City; and those who are not able to join the event in-person, can purchase tickets to view the event virtually from the comfort of home. For more information on how to purchase tickets please visit: BC2M Tickets.

Glenn Close is amazed to have survived as an actor for forty-seven years. She is also amazed and infinitely inspired by her sister, Jessie, and her nephew, Calen, who have had the courage and grace, over the past eleven years to speak openly and publicly about their mental health challenges. They have become pillars of strength in their family and their community. She is thrilled and grateful that Dan and Eugene Levy and Chase Stokes are accepting the awards that they so richly deserve. All three are gifted storytellers and respected influencers and Bring Change to Mind thanks them for gracing us with their presence. Onward!

BC2M is a national organization dedicated to ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. Co-founded by Glenn Close in 2010, BC2M creates multimedia campaigns, storytelling movements and youth-focused programs to encourage and foster a diverse cultural conversation around mental health.

The health and safety of our guests and staff is our top priority. In compliance with NYC regulations, all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear masks while indoors (masks can be removed for eating and drinking). We are closely monitoring all health and safety developments and will alert guests to any changes in advance of the event.

Bring Change to Mind (BC2M) is a national organization dedicated to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. Co-founded by Glenn Close in 2010, BC2M creates multimedia campaigns, storytelling movements and youth-focused programs to encourage and foster a diverse cultural conversation around mental health. Science and evidence-based action is essential to achieving our mission. Therefore, we ground our work in the latest research, which we evaluate for effectiveness then share with confidence.

BC2M activates and empowers you to join our fight to end stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. United, we will create and advance innovative approaches and partnerships to start conversations around mental illness, share resources, and tell stories so everyone can thrive in a stigma free world.

BC2M’s High School Program gives teens a platform to share their voices and raise awareness around mental health. Our goal is to empower students to educate one another, and their communities, and to create a culture of peer support within their schools. BC2M’s network of High School Clubs spanning 25 states and 400 schools mobilizes the voices of 12,000 students to utilize collective power in service of moving the needle in ending stigma surrounding mental illness.

For more information about BRING CHANGE TO MIND, visit our website at bringchange2mind.org.



