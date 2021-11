English Icelandic

This is a correction of the announcement from 16:22 18.11.2021 GMT. The reason is a correction of the bonds name which is ISB GB 25 1126.

Íslandsbanki hf. has today issued ISK 2,800m at a yield of 4,71% under its Domestic Bond Programme.

The issue is a tap of the Banks previously issued green bond, ISB GB 25 1126. Following the tap, the total nominal amount issued will be ISK 6,700m.

Settlement date is 25 November 2021.