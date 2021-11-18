Independent Pilot Research Survey Demonstrates Else Products Dramatically Improved Major Feeding Related Disorders & Symptoms in Large Majority of Children

Independent pilot survey conducted among U.S. moms using Else Nutrition products with their children revealed dramatic improvement with up to complete recovery with feeding-related disorders and symptoms, including gastrointestinal problems, vomiting, skin rashes, spit up, and abnormal growth



Initial analysis of the pilot data demonstrated over three quarters of mothers reported that the gastrointestinal, skin rashes, and bowel movement issues were resolved after switching their nutrition formula or supplement to Else Toddler or Else Kids

Based upon these very positive early results Else will expand the research survey base.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, is pleased to announce highly favorable results from an independent pilot study conducted with U.S. mom customers of its Plant-Based Nutrition for Toddlers and Kids.

Conducted independently by third party global market research firm, GetWizer, the study revealed over three quarters of Parents whose children suffered from gastrointestinal problems (vomiting, reflux, spit ups) whilst using another formula or supplement, reported these symptoms improved after using Else Toddler or Else Kids

The pilot study reveals major improvement in disorders and symptoms related to feeding problems such as: Weight gain – poor weight gain and growth problem was resolved in over 82% of the cases GI related symptoms (spit up, vomit, etc) – were improved in over 85% and about half of them reported significant to 100% complete improvement Bowel movements were improved in over 79% of the cases and almost 100% reported change in stool consistency from too hard or too loose to a more “normal” stool Rash symptoms were improved in over 86% (improvement was reported in severity, frequency and length of symptoms)



“These results are extremely encouraging and provide independent validation as to the potentially significant difference clean label, whole plant food-based Else products are making with children across the country,” stated Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “Improving lives and providing a real alternative to dairy for early childhood nutrition was the spark for starting Else and it is reassuring to see validation from moms that Else products are truly helping to make their families’ lives better,” she added.

The pilot study indicated top reported reasons for starting the child on Else Drink were: 1. Plant-Based diet or healthy lifestyle; 2. Else products natural ingredients; 3. To help address a clinical condition (i.e. food sensitivities, allergies, etc.)

Additionally, 75% chose Else based on plant-based/healthy lifestyle and preferred ingredients and 25% to address medical reasons such as poor growth, intolerances and allergies. Over 70% of the kids loved the taste and are happy and enjoy drinking it and 97% of parents intend to continue giving their child Else nutritional products. Of those surveyed, 90% of parents said they would recommend using Else products to their friends.

The GetWizer pilot study was independently conducted via electronic, online survey among randomly selected customers using Else Plant-Based Nutrition for Toddlers and Kids. The survey will now be expanded to more mothers to ensure a larger sample size.

About GetWizer

GetWizer provides the technology framework for consumer-centric organizations. The company integrates consumer intelligence into both tactical and strategic product and marketing decision-making at scale. GetWizer's unique technology is easily tailored. The company provides a complete solution for preparing, analyzing and visualizing consumer data.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.




