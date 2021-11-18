MUMO Studio Launches a Campaign for DUBIUM, a Survival Thriller Game

CYPRESS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUMO Studio has launched a Kickstarter campaign today to support the development and help build a community around their debut title, DUBIUM. This five-player game set in a near-future sci-fi universe offers a unique take on the popular social deduction genre. Funds raised through the campaign will allow the team to bring DUBIUM to as many platforms as possible at launch so more people can enjoy the game they have spent years creating.

The Kickstarter campaign offers several perks and incentives for those who support this exciting new project, including the option to choose the name and final message for in-game NPCs. The team is aware that using Kickstarter has the potential to be perceived negatively and offers reassurance in their explanation:

"We want to bring DUBIUM to as many platforms as possible so that people can play it in their preferred way. To do so, we need additional funds to make console ports and purchase dev kits. We are also using Kickstarter to form a community around our project. We want to find those who'd be interested in a game like this and involve the players in our development process! We could just release what we have now onto Steam but that would be such a waste of a good game. It wouldn't give us enough satisfaction considering the time and effort that artists, developers, and designers put into the development of this game. We believe that the game could be expanded and filled with excitement through the support from our community."

While Kickstarter backers are guaranteed a spot in the upcoming invite-only closed beta test, MUMO Studio encourages all fans to sign up on the official DUBIUM website for a chance to be included.

Watch the DUBIUM Announcement Trailer

DUBIUM is a five-player social deduction game set in a near-future sci-fi universe. Players take on the role of Frontier or Traitor and must escape from an abandoned space station by any means necessary. Everyone wants to get out alive. Trust no one.

Get the DUBIUM assets here.

Follow on Twitter and Facebook and join the community Discord for more details on the game's development and updates on the upcoming closed beta test. Be sure to wish list DUBIUM on Steam!

About MUMO Studio

At MUMO Studio, we create, go through trial and error, improve, and repeat constantly.

MUMO Studio was founded by a team of game industry veterans who worked on about 20 titles in total from each ones' previous career. One of the titles is a mobile game, 'Boxing star,' which records 40M downloads globally. DUBIUM is the first independent title created by the studio. With the growth of the gaming live streaming market, dreaming of combining games and broadcasting, we are creating a game that both gaming streamers and viewers can enjoy.

Link: http://kck.st/3oIFl4K

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment