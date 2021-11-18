Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning & Contractor Commerce™ Join Forces to Launch Ecommerce Pilot Program

CINCINNATI, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning ("Service Experts"), North America's leading HVAC service and repair company, is teaming up with Contractor Commerce™ to launch the largest Ecommerce Pilot Program of its kind. Contractor Commerce™ has developed a plug-and-play online store solution that will allow Service Experts customers to shop for fully-installed HVAC systems on Service Experts company websites.

As part of its Ecommerce Pilot Program, Service Experts locations across the United States will be launching online stores powered by Contractor Commerce™ technology. These stores will be added to Service Experts' existing websites, allowing their customers to shop with ease and feel confident in the products and services offered by the expert contractors they know and trust.

"At Service Experts, we take great pride in taking care of our customers. We also believe that the next great idea can come from anywhere and anyone, which is why we're excited to be teaming up with Contractor Commerce™ on this transformative project," says David Moody, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Engagement at Service Experts. "Our company has always been focused on innovating and delivering the best service possible to our customers. This Ecommerce Pilot Program is a natural extension of the work we're already doing to build transparency and trust with our customers, and we believe it's where the industry is headed."

With such a large footprint across the United States and Canada, Service Experts' adoption of e-commerce has the potential to spark a massive shift in the industry as a whole, especially when combined with the Service Experts Advantage Program. The Advantage Program subscription from Service Experts allows customers to get brand-new equipment with no money down or installation charges, and includes all future repairs and planned maintenance in one low monthly payment. The choice by Service Experts to harness the transparency and convenience of online shopping through their partnership with Contractor Commerce™, combined with the ease and affordability of the Advantage Program, further demonstrates their commitment to customers and their leadership position in the industry.

"Service Experts sells, services, and repairs thousands of heating and air conditioning systems every day. Their realization that e-commerce is the future of the trades highlights a tipping point in the HVAC industry," says Will Housh, President and Founder of Contractor Commerce™. "Our team believes whole-heartedly that online shopping and pricing transparency is the future of HVAC, but it's partnering with leaders like Service Experts that makes this vision a reality. The shift to selling HVAC products and services online is happening now, and it's happening quickly."

ABOUT CONTRACTOR COMMERCE™

Contractor Commerce™ launched in 2018 to provide plug-and-play online stores for heating & air conditioning contractors. Its founder, Will Housh, who worked previously as an HVAC contractor, understood the potential and promise of e-commerce for service contractors. Today, Contractor Commerce™ is helping hundreds of contractors implement easy-to-install online stores directly on their company websites so they can increase sales, decrease operational costs, and improve customer loyalty. For more information on Contractor Commerce™, visit www.contractorcommerce.com.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 30 states in the U.S. and three provinces in Canada. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of North America's largest heating and air conditioning service companies, with 95 locations serving approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service and replacement; ancillary residential home services, including plumbing, indoor air quality and energy audits; commercial HVAC service, maintenance and replacement for both light commercial customers and large-scale national retail accounts. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com or ServiceExperts.ca.

Contractor Commerce™ Media Contact: Paul Redman, VP of Sales, 513-599-1139

Service Experts Media Contact: Lisa Lange, Sr. Marketing Manager, 214-567-1615

