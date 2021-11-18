D3eSports Announces First Corporate Team for the 2022 D3eSports Cup Championship

The Wheel Festival, an Automotive and Music Festival in Miami, Will Market to the Millennial & Gen Z Demographic Through Esports Tournament

Houston, TX, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- D3eSports, a division of StemGen Inc., (OTC: SGNI), announced today the first team for the D3eSports Cup Championship as The Wheel Festival, an automotive and music festival geared to a Millennial and Gen Z audience that will bring car enthusiasts and music lovers together in Miami in March 2023 for a unique event.

The Wheel Festival’s participation in the D3eSports Cup Championship tournament is a marketing tool to reach their audience through esports to bring awareness to their 2023 Miami event. They also plan to evolve their association with D3eSports by developing esports drivers to eventually race in their own Wheel Festival Esports tournament to be created in 2022.

Through a partnership with The Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast in the Stuart, Florida area, The Wheel Festival will use this location and their D3eSports simulator as a destination for esports drivers to qualify for the tournament.

“Having The Wheel Festival announced as our first D3eSports Cup Championship corporate team is thrilling for us,” said Simon Dawson, chief executive officer and president of StemGen. “Their festival is going to be such an exciting experience for everyone attending, and promoting it through the incredible reach of esports provides such a smart marketing opportunity to reach a huge audience of their demographic. Rick Schad is doing an incredible job putting together this event and promoting it and we are enthusiastic to be part of it.”

“We are very excited to have forged this partnership with Simon and D3eSports to promote The Wheel Festival through their esports tournament,” said Rick Schad, president, CEO, and founder of The Wheel Festival. “Involving the community with The Children’s Museum and using their location as our tryout and practice destination is part of our mission to be an integral part of the community as we try to give back, donate, educate, and help in any way we can as we grow. We will actually have one of our chosen drivers race in the tournament at this location and a second location that will be announced later.”

“We were so pleased that Rick brought this idea to us to get involved with The Wheel Festival and be part of their esports tournament with Simon and D3eSports,” said Katie Makemson, Project Manager, Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast. “Our mission is to offer children and families a place to explore and learn through hands-on, interactive activities and exhibits, so having this state-of-the-art racing simulator in our museum and drawing new people in is very exciting for us. There was so much attention when Simon and his team came to set-up the simulator and we can’t wait to see this grow as we all get started.”

ABOUT D3ESPORTS, INC.

D3eSports, Inc. is a leading “virtual-to-real” motorsports social gaming company connecting professional, corporate and gaming racers through various esports competitions and events on its licensed, regulated, and secure platform. D3eSports offers digital competitors from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile, console, and PC virtual motorsports tournaments for prizes and real-world, on the track driving experiences. The company is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the competitive motorsports racing and the video gaming esports industries. D3eSports continues to expand its reach and revenue opportunities through collaborative efforts with game developers, major brands, influencers, and nonprofit organizations. D3eSports is a wholly owned subsidiary of StemGen, Inc. traded publicly under the ticker symbol OTC: SGNI.

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI) is growing for future generations in a sustainable way through motorsport inspired esports technology focused on the digital transformation of motorsports, gaming, and education through strong data insights. The Company generates revenues through audience and education programs delivered through virtual motor sports events platform, and Direct to Consumer (DTC) sale of purpose-built racing simulators and esports retail products. StemGen manages racing and gaming operations on a global basis from the corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas. Visit www.stemgeninc.com for more information.

ABOUT THE WHEEL FESTIVAL

The Wheel Festival, the largest automotive and music festival, will take place in Miami, Florida, from March 9-12, 2023. The annual event will welcome the greatest automotive brands, modified car collections, world-famous musicians and DJs, while showcasing fun activities, exciting shows, and the finest foods and beverages. This world-class event provides an engaging experience aimed for the population under 40. Miami provides the backdrop for the greatest festivals and racing events at the historic Homestead Speedway along the beautiful south Florida coast. The Wheel Festival is a celebration of life and the conjoining of different circles in the world’s newest playground. See www.thewheelfestival.com.

ABOUT THE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF THE TREASURE COAST

The Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast (TCMTC), located in the heart of Indian Riverside Park in Jensen Beach, is a family-friendly place that features bright, creative and hands on exhibits designed to spark discovery and creative thinking. Our mission is to offer children and families a place to explore and learn through interactive activities and exhibits that reflect Florida’s unique character. The Children’s Museum of the Treasure Cost opened in August 2008 and has since welcomed more than 400,000 visitors and 50,000 students and offers field trips and outreach programs for local schools and students. Please visit www.childrensmuseumtc.org.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

