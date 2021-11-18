Global Clear Aligners Market grow at CAGR 15.09% says Qualiket Research

Dallas, Texas, United states, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Clear Aligners Market was valued at USD 2,321.03 million in 2020 which expected to reach USD 8,532.21 million by 2027 at a CAGR 15.09%.

Clear aligners are the substitute for old & conventional braces, and they are designed in such a way that helps guide teeth into their proper position. Clear Aligners take less time to complete the treatment procedure as well as they are cost effective. They also avoid side effects such as plaque buildup, mouth sores, tooth decay, and injuries, which is caused by regular metal braces.

Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Institut Straumann AG, 3M, Henry Schein, Inc., DynaFlex, Align Technology, Inc., Great Lakes Dental Technologies, TP Orthodontics, Inc., SCHEU DENTAL GmbH, etc.

Key Insights & Findings:

The increase in patient population suffering from malocclusions, growing technological advancements pertaining to dental treatment, and rising demand for customized clear aligners are factors driving the global clear aligners market.

The adults segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share in 2020.

The standalone practitioners' segment held the highest revenue share in 2020 and is also reciprocating significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in North America is projected to dominate the clear aligner market due to increasing R&D investments and the local presence of global players & their efforts to obtain new patents.

Impact of COVID-19 on Market

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the overall dental market. Routine dental care was largely unavailable during the COVID-19 crisis, as many dental practices were forced to close as they were deemed elective procedures. While the clear aligners market is anticipated to see positive changes in the safe delivery of dental care, rise in the cost of availing care is imminent.

Key Developments

In July 2021, 3M had introduced its new Next-Generation Clear Aligner System, named as Clarity Aligners Flex + Force. This system empowers orthodontists to choose from two unique aligner materials in one treatment design & gives patients a customized treatment experience.

May 2018, Henry Schein (provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners), had entered the rapidly growing market for orthodontic aligners with proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System.

Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Polyurethane Plastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

By Age Group

Children

Adults

By End Users

Hospitals

Stand Alone Practices

Group Practices

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

