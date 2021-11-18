The 2022 Alizés Awards: Even more recognition this year!

SAINTE-JULIE, Quebec, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Group Export Agri-Food is pleased to announce the opening of the application period for the 2022 Alizés Awards, presented by FCC. Canadian agri-food exporters have until February 18, 2022, to apply. The 2022 edition will feature the “SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ” category, dedicated to companies with revenues of less than $50 million, and the “Large Company FCC” category, offered to companies with revenues of $50 million or more. This year will also feature a third award as the “Export Innovation Inno-Centre” category, has been added. The winners in all categories will be announced during the Alizés Evening, which will be held in conjunction with SIAL Canada 2022, on April 20, 2022, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.



"The Group Export builds its interventions on five key values of leadership, integrity, commitment, excellence and innovation. In this context, it was only natural to create a new award this year, under the "Export Innovation Inno-Centre" category. In this category, the award will be given to a company that has demonstrated intensified creativity in the development of its export strategies or in its response to an unforeseen situation. The people in our industry demonstrate their passion, inventiveness and know-how every day. They are ready to take on challenges and that is why we are proud to reward these companies who make a difference and who contribute to the reach of Canadian products around the world," explains Martin Lavoie, President and CEO of Group Export.

The Alizés Awards highlight the excellence of the work accomplished by Canadian agri-food companies that stand out on international markets through impressive growth, innovative marketing strategies or structuring consolidation actions. The winners will be selected by a jury of recognized experts in the field of agri-food exports.

"Many companies dare to think outside the box and innovate with their approach to international market development. The jury is delighted with the creation of this year’s new category, allowing us to recognize the exceptional work of companies that have demonstrated remarkable originality in developing their export strategies," says Louis Turcotte, Senior Director, Corporate and Commercial Financing at FCC and chairman of the jury.

Canadian agri-food exporters are invited to visit lesprixalizesawards.ca to register and receive their application form. The application period will close on February 18, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. EST.

The Group Export would like to thank, in addition to FCC, the Government of Quebec, Inno-Centre, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE, Agro Quebec, Sophie Côté Assurance-Crédit Inc. and SIAL Canada for their support in the success of the Alizés Awards.

About the Group Export Agri-Food

With over 400 members, the Group Export Agri-Food is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Created in 1990, the Association has, over the years, developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate market access outside Quebec and internationally for agri-food exporters in Quebec. Accelerating international business development, a privileged link between exporters and markets, an essential bridge between the public sector and the industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.

