CloudBolt Software Ranked Number 349 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise hybrid cloud management leader CloudBolt Software today announced it ranked 349 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. CloudBolt grew a robust 441% from 2017 to 2020.



CloudBolt’s Chief Executive Officer Jeff Kukowski credits CloudBolt’s expansion and revenue growth to industry-leading customers, partners, and employees around the globe. “2021 was another monumental year for us,” said Kukowski. “We saw our customers embrace and implement our enhanced capabilities that help them to automate easily, optimize continuously, and govern hybrid clouds, multi-clouds and multi-tools at scale. We also greatly expanded our global footprint; 30% of our customers are now located outside the United States, and we’ve added multiple industry leaders to our global team. As we move towards 2022, we will continue to leverage our best-in-breed network of channel partners to further accelerate our growth trajectory and help customers everywhere bring to life the full vision of their cloud strategy.”

CloudBolt previously ranked 199 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2020, and ranked 242 in 2019. CloudBolt is now among a select group of companies to have been named to the Technology Fast 500 list three years in a row.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About CloudBolt

CloudBolt Software is the enterprise cloud management leader. With our comprehensive solutions for cloud orchestration and self-service IT, cost and security management, IT automation acceleration, and DevOps enablement, we help enterprises simplify complexity and achieve rapid time-to-value anywhere on their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud journey. Our award-winning cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed and loved by enterprises worldwide. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt Software has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies by Deloitte, the Financial Times, and the Inc. 5000. In addition, CloudBolt is the 2020 CODiE award winner for best cloud management solution and featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

