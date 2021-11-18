PlanSource and Maven Clinic Partner to Bring Employers the Next Generation of Care for Women and Families

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource , a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, announced today a partnership with Maven Clinic, the largest virtual clinic for women’s and family health. Maven is the most comprehensive platform of its kind, providing continuous, holistic care across fertility, family-building, pregnancy and parenting.



In the U.S, more than 75% of expecting mothers say they are excited to go back to work after giving birth, but 43% of them end up leaving their careers. A year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, women in corporate America are even more burned out, stressed and exhausted —and increasingly more so than men.

“The pandemic has catalyzed a new era of family benefits — an era grounded in holistic support for parents from fertility and family-building through early parenting, that meets families where they are in their unique journey,” said Erin Dowling, Senior Director of Strategic Alliances at Maven Clinic. “We look forward to introducing Maven’s all-in-one solution for the family to PlanSource clients and continuing to work with other like-minded partners to impact the lives of as many women and families as possible.”

Maven Clinic is on a mission to change the health of the world—one woman, one family at a time. It is the only platform in the market that combines an expansive, specialized telehealth network of more than 30 provider types with individual care navigation to support all paths to parenthood, from fertility and family-building through pregnancy and parenting. The patient-first principles of access, equity, and personalization are core to Maven’s programs and the company’s ability to drive better clinical and business outcomes, including higher return-to-work rates and reduced unnecessary C-section and NICU admission rates.

Through the partnership with PlanSource, HR teams can work with Maven Clinic to provide their benefits easily through the PlanSource benefits technology platform. Employers will have access to a quick implementation, easier contracting, templated file delivery for expedited data exchange, and optimized messaging and content for the employee shopping experience.

“We are thrilled to add Maven Clinic as the first women’s and family health partner to our Marketplace,” said Bradley Taylor, EVP, Strategic Partnerships at PlanSource. “The pandemic was especially difficult for women and working parents in general. The mission that Maven Clinic is focused on is so incredibly important to retaining women in the workforce. Providing these types of benefits to families will drastically improve the employee experience and our own mission to help people live happier, healthier lives by maximizing their benefits.”

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 7.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource. com .

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Maven

Maven is the largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, offering continuous, holistic care for family-building, fertility, pregnancy and parenting. Maven’s award-winning digital programs are trusted by leading employers and health plans to reduce costs and drive better health outcomes for both parents and children. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven has been recognized as Fast Company’s #1 Most Innovative Health Company and has supported more than 10 million women and families to date. Maven has raised more than $200 million in funding from leading investors including Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Lux Capital.