Titan Hospitality Group Launches Wine Passport Program Just in Time for the Holidays

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Titan Hospitality, a premier restaurant management group in the Mid-Atlantic region, announces its all-new dining experience: the Wine Passport program invites guests to experience wine flavors from around the world that are paired with delicious appetizers. For more than 10 years, Titan Hospitality and its award-winning, iconic collection of restaurant brands, including Smashing Grapes, Blackwall Hitch, and Blackwall Barn & Lodge, have been creating and offering unique, unforgettable experiences for its guests.



The Wine Passport program, which is now available at each Titan restaurant located across the Mid-Atlantic, will take participating guests across the globe to enjoy and try world-class wines. Each location will represent a different country by offering a featured bottle of wine and appetizer option, giving guests bold, rich, sweet, and tangy tastes from France, Australia, Spain, Italy, and Argentina. Titan’s expert sommelier hand-picked some of the finest wines produced in each region for guests to explore the depth and sophistication of the flavors in that area. Each bottle of wine is paired with a house-made appetizer infused with ingredients indigenous to each location, including spicy crispy tuna tartar, rockfish, shrimp ceviche, and more.

“At Titan Hospitality, we are focused on delivering superior and innovative experiences, and that includes delighting our guests with worldly flavors, wines, and dishes that leave an impression,” said James King, CEO of Titan Hospitality. “Through this Wine Passport program, our renowned wine experts, Chef, and team members will bring dynamic wines and flavors from all over the globe to our collection of Titan restaurants here in the Mid-Atlantic, and we are thrilled to delight our customers with this new concept and experience.”

Guests who embark on Titan’s Passport Wine journey will have the chance to visit each restaurant location at their leisure. This includes Smashing Grapes, an upscale, coastal California-inspired kitchen and wine bar, which recently opened its doors in the charming city of Annapolis. Guests will also visit Blackwall Hitch, a chic urban restaurant that offers a comfortable yet sophisticated vibe that evokes a seaside getaway with music and an oyster bar. Finally, restaurant-goers will visit Blackwall Barn & Lodge, which provides a friendly and welcoming atmosphere with a charming barn and impeccable service.

Titan Hospitality Wine Passports are available for purchase on any Titan restaurant website or in person at Blackwall Hitch, Annapolis, Blackwall Hitch, Alexandria, Smashing Grapes, Annapolis, Smashing Grapes, Gambrills, and Blackwall Barn & Lodge. There are two Wine Passport options, Passport A, a $550 value for only $400, or Passport B, which is a $355 value for only $250. They can also be purchased for holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.

To discover more about Titan Hospitality’s Wine Passport, visit https://www.blackwallhitchalexandria.com/shop/wine-passport/

Titan Hospitality Group is a premier restaurant management group in the Mid-Atlantic region with over 25 years of restaurant management experience. Headquartered in Crofton, Maryland, Titan Hospitality owns, operates, and is affiliated with five restaurants in Maryland and Virginia, including Blackwall Hitch, Blackwall Barn & Lodge, and Smashing Grapes locations in Annapolis and Gambrills, Maryland. www.titanhospitality.com.

