SalMar - Release of employee restricted share units in SalMar ASA

Release of employee restricted share units in SalMar ASA ("the Company").

1. Participants in the Company's RSU program have on November 18th 2021, settled a total number of 129 710 RSUs. Following the release, 129 710 shares will be transferred from the Company's holding of own shares. Subsequent to the transaction the Company holds 102 361 own shares.

2. Restricted share units released by primary insiders November 18th 2021:

- Arthur Wisniewski has received 1 321 shares in the Company

- Eva Haugen has received 1 482 shares in the Company

- Ståle Eide (related party of primary insider) has received 1 180 shares in the Company

- Frode Arntsen has received 2 466 shares in the Company

- Håkon Husby has received 650 shares in the Company

- Roger Bekken has received 2 521 shares in the Company

- Runar Sivertsen has received 1 021 shares in the Company

- Simon Søbstad has received 1 380 shares in the Company

- Tone Ingebrigtsen has received 909 shares in the Company

- Trine Sæther Romuld has received 2 104 shares in the Company

- Ulrik Steinvik has received 2 169 shares in the Company

3. Sale of shares

On November 18th 2021, the primary insiders mentioned below ordered for a portion of the received shares to be immediately sold by a third party in order to cover the tax liability.

The sales price subsequently obtained by the third party when selling the shares in the market is NOK 634,9267.

- Arthur Wisniewski has sold 611 shares in the Company

- Eva Haugen has sold 685 shares in the Company

- Ståle Eide (related party of primary insider) has sold 546 shares in the Company

- Frode Arntsen has sold 1 140 shares in the Company

- Håkon Husby has sold 301 shares in the Company

- Runar Sivertsen has sold 452 shares in the Company

- Simon Søbstad has sold 638 shares in the Company

- Tone Ingebrigtsen has sold 393 shares in the Company

- Ulrik Steinvik has sold 1 025 shares in the Company

4. New holding

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Arthur Wisniewski holds 1 258 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 1 480 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Eva Haugen holds 1 411 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 6 649 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Ståle Eide (related party of primary insider) holds 1 125 RSUs in the Company.

As of today the primary insider holds 634 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Frode Arntsen holds 2 349 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 4 706 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Håkon Husby holds 971 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 460 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Roger Bekken holds 2 404 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 16 766 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Runar Sivertsen holds 971 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 3 190 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Simon Søbstad holds 1 317 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 743 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Tone Ingebrigtsen holds 887 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 604 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Trine Sæther Romuld holds 3 147 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 6 323 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Ulrik Steinvik* holds 2 067 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 139 335 shares in the Company.

* Owns 18 266 shares directly and indirectly through personal related parties. Also owns 100 per cent of the shares in Nordpilan AS. Nordpilan AS owns 0.2 per cent of the shares in Kverva AS, which in turn through Kverva Industrier AS owns 50.88 per cent of the shares in SalMar ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Trine Sæther Romuld, CFO & COO

Phone: + 47 991 63 632

Email: trine.romuld@salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

