AMX Partners with Panopto to Streamline Video Recording and Sharing with New Software Integration for Modero Touch Panels

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, today announced a partnership to integrate Panopto’s video management platform with AMX control systems and Modero touch panels. Panopto is the leading video management system, known for making it easy to securely record, manage and share videos. The new software integration gives AMX users the freedom to interact with Panopto using AMX control solutions and Modero touch panels.

“Integrating AMX control systems and Panopto’s easy-to-use video recording and management capabilities opens up a world of possibilities for higher education and corporate applications, all without complicating anything for the end user,” said Jamie Trader, Vice President, Video & Control, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “Achieving this kind of control used to require juggling multiple software and hardware systems, but this new functionality puts the power and security of Panopto at our users’ fingertips while letting them focus on what’s really important.”

Used abundantly in universities and large enterprises, Panopto allows users to securely capture video, presentations, meetings and screenshares, as well as webcasts. Users can monitor viewer behavior for engagement, share content securely and quickly search videos for specific moments using its Smart Chapters feature. The AMX-Panopto integration, developed in close consultation with the University of Freiburg, Germany, provides AMX and Modero users with several benefits:

One-touch recording of lectures, presentations and more

Ability to pause, stop, delete or extend active recordings

Easily view and manage scheduled recordings



“Teachers, presenters and facilitators need simple workflows to record, manage and share video content,” said Mike Rich, vice president of strategic alliances at Panopto. “AMX’s offerings make it easier to put the power of Panopto at people’s fingertips.”

ABOUT PANOPTO

Panopto helps universities and businesses create searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video content management systems, video capture software, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto's video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com .

ABOUT HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS

HARMAN Professional Solutions engineers and manufactures audio, video, lighting and control (AVLC) products for entertainment and enterprise markets, including live performance, audio production, large venue, cinema, retail, corporate, education, government, hospitality, broadcast and more. With leading brands including JBL Professional®, AKG®, Martin®, AMX®, Soundcraft®, Studer®, BSS Audio®, Crown®, dbx Professional®, DigiTech® and Lexicon Pro®, HARMAN Professional delivers powerful, innovative and reliable solutions that are designed for world-class performance. HARMAN Professional Solutions is a Strategic Business Unit of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. For more information, visit http://pro.harman.com/ .

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

