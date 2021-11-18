Rapid Expansion Of The Ecommerce Industry Drives The Same-Day Delivery Services Market As Per The Business Research Company's Same-Day Delivery Services Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the same-day delivery services market, the development of the e-commerce industry is predicted to contribute to the growth of the same-day delivery services market. The e-commerce industry has transformed the process of buying and selling goods. It is rapidly expanding due to increased population density and urbanization, the use of smartphones and tablets, the availability of internet access, the adoption of digitalization and online payment modes, faster-purchasing options, lower costs, reduced travel costs & time, and, convenience. The demand for same-day delivery services market is increasing as same-day delivery is becoming a more prevalent shipping option for people shopping online.

For instance, in 2021, India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) recorded $8.3 billion of Indian e-commerce GMV during the festive season in 2020 which is 66% higher than the previous year’s festive season. Also, in 2021, The US Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce estimated $222.5 billion US retail e-commerce sales during the second quarter of 2021. There was an increase of 3.3% from the first quarter of 2021. Therefore, the development of the e-commerce industry drives the growth of the same-day delivery services market.



The global same-day delivery services market is expected to grow from $4.49 billion in 2020 to $5.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth of the same-day delivery services market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The same-day delivery services market is expected to reach $11.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.1%.

The main types of same-day delivery services are Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Customer-to-Customer (C2C). The B2B segment involves exchange of products between two or more businesses such as producers, distributors, and retailers. The different service types include international and domestic, and are transported through various modes such as airways, roadways, railways, intermodal. It is used in retail, e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and other applications.

The report covers major same-day delivery services companies, same-day delivery services market share by company, same-day delivery services manufacturers, same-day delivery services market size, and same-day delivery services market forecasts. The report also covers the global same-day delivery services market and its segments.

Major players in the same-day delivery services market are A1 Express Services Inc, 1-800Courier Delivery Services, FedEx Corporation, Aramex, United Parcel Service, Deliv, DHL Group, Same Day Delivery Inc., Naparex, Aztec Messenger LLC, Amazon Logistics, DC Express Inc., CitySprint, Prestige Delivery Systems Inc, TForce Final Mile, American Expediting, Econo-Courier, Power Link Expedite, Competitive Courier Service, BKS SameDay Courier, and Jet Delivery Inc.

In November 2020, CitySprint, a UK-based same-day distribution courier and logistics company acquired Sterling Services’ same-day courier division for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition Sterling will get access to a broader courier and logistics service offering across Leeds and the rest of the UK. Sterling Services is a UK-based company that provides same-day delivery services.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the same-day delivery services market in 2020. The regions covered in TBRC’s market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The market report provides same-day delivery services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the whole market, same-day delivery services market segments and geographies, same-day delivery services market trends, same-day delivery services market drivers, same-day delivery services market restraints, same-day delivery services market leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.



The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

