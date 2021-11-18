EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RICK RUFOLO ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM GEORGIA LEGAL SERVICES

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia Legal Services Program (GLSP) today announced the retirement of Executive Director Rick Rufolo and that a search for his replacement will begin immediately. The search is being led by the Boardwalk Consulting search firm. Rufolo will remain with GLSP throughout the search process and assist in the transition to the new executive director.

“We have been very fortunate to have Rick at Georgia Legal Services,” said Tennell Lockett, chair of the GLSP Board of Directors. “He has increased the awareness of GLSP across the state and that has allowed for more people to benefit by receiving free legal services.”

“I am extremely proud of the accomplishments during the past three years which were only achieved through the collective efforts of the entire GLSP team,” said Rufolo.

Rufolo joined GLSP in January 2019 and has guided the organization through myriad challenges brought on by the global pandemic. As Executive Director, Rufolo was responsible for all aspects of GLSP’s programmatic, financial, administrative, and operational functions. In collaboration with the Board of Directors and Senior Leadership Team, Rufolo developed and implemented strategic plans to meet GLSP’s priorities and objectives. He oversaw GLSP’s comprehensive fundraising strategy with diverse sources of revenue.

The new executive director will join GLSP at a very exciting time as the organization celebrates 50 years, culminating with GLSP’s 50th Anniversary Gala on April 30, 2022.

“The GLSP team’s eagerness to embrace change in the face of adversity will serve the new executive director well,” said Lockett. “Their contributions have put GLSP on a clear path to success for the next 50 years.”

Rufolo joined GLSP after a successful 30-year career at United Parcel Service (UPS) where he served as Vice President for the Labor, Employment, and Litigation Practice Group. Rufolo is extremely active in the community and has served as Board Chair of the Truancy Intervention Project, Board Chair of the Boys & Girls Club of Fulton County, and board member of Atlanta Legal Aid Society. Rick also played an active role in the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, one of the leading organizations dedicated to creating a diverse legal profession.



