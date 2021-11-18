(SLI) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Standard Lithium Ltd. Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium”) (NYSE: SLI) and its officers and directors for violations of federal securities laws.



On November 18, 2021, Blue Orca Capital issued a short report on Standard Lithium alleging multiple claims. Most notably, the report states, “Standard Lithium has repeatedly claimed that its DLE technology will achieve 90% recovery rates at its Demonstration Plant, built on the LANXESS AG (“LANXESS”) (FRA: LXS) bromine facility in Southern Arkansas. Yet undisclosed to investors, production data submitted by Standard Lithium to the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission (the “AOGC”) appears to show that the Demonstration Plant, which has been operating for 18 months, is barely achieving a fraction of this projected recovery rate.”

Following this news, Standard Lithium stock was trading down 10% in early morning trading on November 18, 2021.

If you purchased Standard Lithium, have information that could assist in this investigation (including past employees and others), or if you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

