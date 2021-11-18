Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brenda Boyce, Vice President, Senior Credit Underwriter at Peapack Capital

Bedminster, NJ, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the appointment of Brenda Boyce, Vice President, Senior Credit Underwriter at Peapack Capital, a subsidiary of Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Ms. Boyce is responsible for credit and underwriting functions at Peapack Capital which focuses on equipment financing and leasing.



Ms. Boyce brings to the Bank 31 years of financial services experience focused on credit and project management and client service. She previously served as Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager II at Citizens Asset Finance, a division of Citizens Bank, N.A. She was responsible for effective credit and risk administration with particular emphasis on adherence to credit policy, financial analysis/modeling, risk evaluation, ongoing portfolio maintenance and client support for an Asset Finance portfolio comprised of Middle Market and Mid-Corporate clients. While serving in her Senior Portfolio Manager II role at Citizens Asset Finance, she simultaneously held the position of Credit Business Support Manager, where she developed and maintained various templates and models used throughout the credit process, created credit-related policy and procedures and designed training materials and reference guides. Ms. Boyce also served as Senior Credit Analyst at Textron Financial Corporation in Providence, RI.

Ms. Boyce graduated cum laude and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from Bryant University and Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts from Community College of Rhode Island. She also holds Project Management Certification from Bryant University.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.2 billion and assets under management/administration of $10.3 billion as of September 30, 2021. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.