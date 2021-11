WPUR EV Charging Expansion Energized By U.S. $1 Trillion Infrastructure Initiative That Includes $7.5 Billion For EV Charging Stations

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today highlighted the recent passage of a $1 trillion dollar infrastructure bill into law that includes $7.5 billion for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations .

WPUR points to the intended budget for EV charging stations as a clear indication that the company’s expansion into EV charging represents a large opportunity.

WPUR has recently announced its expansion into bring high-tech solutions the EV charging sector. WPUR is forecasting a recurring revenue model to begin generating and rapidly expanding revenue next year in 2022 by providing services in the electric utilities sector with an emphasis on the electric vehicle (EV) charging subsector, and the water technology sector with combined market values over $100 billion.

WPUR recently updated its decade old clean water operations and begun to trial new water delivery efficiencies and technologies in developing economic markets to be subsequently scaled for all global markets.

WPUR also recently revealed plans to add the electric utilities market with a focus on electric vehicle charging to its current water utilities operations.

WPUR has revealed a pilot clean water project already implemented and operating at a dairy operation in Sub Sarah Africa.

WPUR has also recently announced entering into an agreement to provide an electric vehicle (EV) charging solution for a special purpose electric vehicle operation in Sub-Sahara Africa.

WPUR plans to trial, refine, and scale solutions for the water tech and EV charging markets to take global.

WPUR recently announced the company is on track to make a strategic water technology acquisition prior to the end of this year, 2021.

WPUR also recently confirmed the company is in negotiations to acquire an innovative, off grid, EV charging technology solution.

Look for key updates with additional details on WPUR’s pending acquisitions and contracts coming soon.

To learn more, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/ .