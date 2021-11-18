Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2021 (Canada) Winner

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) is honoured to announce today it was recognized once again at the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards (Canada). This year, Mawer won the following award:



Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2021 Winner, Mawer Balanced Fund, Global Neutral Balanced Category Over 10 Years, for the ten-year period ending July 31, 2021 out of a total of 93 funds.



The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards assess and recognize funds and fund management firms that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five-, ten-year performance relative to their peers in over 17 countries across the globe.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years. Visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

Disclaimer

Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, ©2021 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The highest 20% of funds in each category are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a score of 5, the next 20% receive a score of 4, the middle 20% are scored 3, the next 20% are scored 2 and the lowest 20% are scored 1. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification per award universe wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. Lipper Leader ratings change monthly. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com.

Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper. The Lipper Awards and Lipper Leader ratings being referenced are calculated based on comparisons of performance of investment funds within a specified category established by the CIFSC.

