Sophos Ranked “Best Enterprise Endpoint Security” by SE Labs

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, has been ranked the Best Enterprise Endpoint security by SE Labs in its 2021 Annual Report. SE Labs regularly assesses security products to discover how they handle threats and targeted attacks. In its annual report for 2021, SE Labs recognizes Intercept X Advanced as the industry’s top endpoint security solution based on its advanced protection capabilities and high rate of accuracy.



“The cyberthreat landscape continues to change, as evidenced by Sophos’ 2022 Threat Report, including attacks such as ransomware, which is becoming increasingly more complex and harder to detect,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer at Sophos. “Hands-on-keyboard attackers are continuously developing toolsets to breach networks and evade detection. Attackers are also abusing legitimate tools, which allow them to change direction mid-attack if they encounter an obstacle or move around undetected. This is why organizations need defense-in-depth and advanced security technologies, so they can prevent, detect and respond to threats from many directions. Sophos Intercept X is such a solution and Sophos is proud that SE Labs has ranked it ‘best’ among its enterprise industry peers.”

“Sophos has performed constantly well in the most challenging cyber security test available, detecting and protecting against widespread and advanced targeted attacks. Congratulations on winning the award for Best Enterprise Endpoint 2021,” said Simon Edwards, CEO, SE Labs.

Sophos Intercept X is one of the industry’s most sophisticated endpoint security solution, offering multiple layers of security for unparalleled protection against advanced attacks. It combines anti-ransomware technology, deep learning artificial intelligence, exploit prevention, and active adversary mitigations to stop the widest range of threats. Extended Detection and Response (XDR) integrates network, email, and cloud data sources on top of endpoint and server information, giving users an even broader view of their organization’s cybersecurity posture.

For additional information, go to SE Labs and Sophos News.

