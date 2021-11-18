Brandon J. Smith Joins Peapack Capital as Senior Vice President, Head of Asset Management

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the appointment of Brandon J. Smith, Senior Vice President, Head of Asset Management, at Peapack Capital, a subsidiary of Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Based out of the Bank’s Short Hills, NJ location, Brandon is responsible for all aspects of the asset management function at Peapack Capital including equipment valuations and reviews, portfolio analyses, end of lease negotiations, equipment inspections and dispositions. Mr. Smith takes on this role as successor to David Santom, Peapack Capital’s current Head of Asset Management, who is retiring after more than 35 years in the industry.



With over 30 years of experience in the equipment finance industry, Mr. Smith’s knowledge and experience are invaluable to the institution. He most recently served as Vice President, Asset Management Group Leader at Investors Bank Equipment Finance in Iselin, NJ. Brandon was responsible for creating collateral valuation studies and residual development for all lease and loan transactions and developing and maintaining relationships with industry experts, appraisers and secondary market equipment dealers and broker networks. He oversaw a $950MM equipment finance portfolio of most major asset classes. Prior to that he served as Asset Management Officer at Signature Financial, LLC in Melville, NY; Director of Sales at Heritage Global Partners, San Diego, CA; Vice President, Business Development and Valuation, Remarketing and Special Assets at Connell Finance Co., Berkeley Heights, NJ; Lease Marketing Manager, Syndications at Mitsui Leasing Capital Corp., New York, NY; and Assistant Vice President, Rail and Intermediary, The CIT Group, Capital Equipment Financing in New York, NY.

Mr. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Villanova University and is a member of the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association and Turnaround Management Association. He is actively involved in his community as Committee Chair and Annual Master of Ceremonies of the Mountain Lakes Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade. He also serves as President, Board of Directors of the Lakers Sports Club and is a volunteer counselor of the Burn Center at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.2 billion and assets under management/administration of $10.3 billion as of September 30, 2021. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

