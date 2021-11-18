Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CSPR, CPLG, KRA, and ROG

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CSPR to Durational Capital Management LP for $6.90 in cash per share of CSPR owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CPLG through a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. for $15.65 in cash per share of CPLG owned.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KRA to DL Chemical Co., Ltd. For $46.50 in cash per share of KRA owned.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ROG to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for $277.00 in cash per share of ROG owned.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

