Windsor Fashions Launches Pia Shah Holiday Edit

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the destination for every occasion, launched a festive collaboration with fashion and lifestyle content creator Pia Shah just in time for the holidays. Pia created a holiday party and gift guide edit by curating ten party looks, perfect for all of the upcoming festivities. Pia’s holiday outfits edit and gift ideas further illustrates why Windsor has become known as the on-trend, one-stop shopping resource for all of the season’s special occasions. Specializing in formal dresses, women’s shoes , and accessories, Windsor is the ultimate destination for those that are ready to celebrate the Holiday season.

Pia’s edit is a curated collection of affordable, yet elegant and sophisticated evening wear. From faux leather pieces, to velvet dresses , to party-girl shine there is something for everyone looking for a celebratory holiday party outfit . The collection includes an assortment of items that can be styled in a variety of ways, including women's pants that can be worn as office attire or for a girl’s night-out and dresses, jumpsuits and leggings that can be dressed up or dressed down. Whether the consumer is embarking on a Scorpio celebration, Friendsgiving, holiday parties, or dancing the night away while ringing in the New Year , the edit is sure to have a piece for every occasion.

To kick off the Holiday season, Pia was a natural choice for the brand to collaborate with. Pia has been working with the brand since 2019, when she decided to leave her finance job and follow her passion for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content creation. The partnership has only grown since.

Pia, who like Windsor, hails from Southern California, embodies the brand’s spirit and Windsor’s customers love her personal style. She has been a long standing fan of Windsor so curating this collection was a seamless collaboration. In just a short time, Pia has amassed a loyal following across all of her social media channels including Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok and built an online community of women with shared interests. In partnership with Windsor, Pia is bringing you holiday gift ideas through a curated collection of her favorite Holiday dresses , women’s shoes, accessories, New Year’s Eve dresses and gift ideas for her for the 2021 season.

The ten party holiday looks were launched on November 1st and are available in store and online at WindsorStore.com .

Check out Pia Shah’s Holiday Edit: The Collection

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

