StormX Announces NBA Star CJ McCollum as Official Brand Ambassador

SEATTLE, WA, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StormX, the leading crypto cashback provider and official blockchain partner of the Portland Trail Blazers, has announced that star guard CJ McCollum has officially joined the company as their next brand ambassador.

StormX, the crypto cashback provider offering its users cashback rewards in the form of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and StormX (STMX) tokens, has quietly amassed one of the largest user bases in the digital asset space. With over 4+ million app downloads, and $3 million in crypto rewards paid out this year alone, they have quickly taken the crypto world by... storm.

Simon Yu, Co-founder and CEO of StormX said: “StormX offers so much practical value both to consumers and businesses. We have worked tirelessly on the product to make it as intuitive as possible so virtually anyone can benefit from StormX’s cashback ecosystem. Partnering with CJ, and further strengthening our relationship with the Portland Trail Blazers and the broader NBA community will allow more people to learn, use, and earn rewards by using StormX.”



The company is trying to capitalize on cryptocurrencies' growing momentum and breakthrough into the mainstream in a big way. First, by becoming the exclusive Blockchain Partner of the Portland Trail Blazers, the first digital asset company to partner with a Big Four professional sports team. Now, it is following up with a deal that has the team’s star guard and NBPA President CJ McCollum join the team as an official brand ambassador.



NBA Star CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum also commented on the announcement: “I’m excited to be partnering with StormX. They’ve already done great things in Portland with the Trail Blazers, and I’m looking forward to working with them as they help to educate our fans on how easy it can be to get started in Crypto. Together, we will work to help bring crypto to the mainstream!"



After a $9 million funding round led by Optimista Capital, the firm is focused on US expansion, adding additional global brands to their shopping app which already has over 1000 vendors, and is gearing up to release their crypto-backed debit card, bringing a further 15,000 locations to receive Crypto Cashback at. As a true pioneer in the crossover between NBA athletes, entrepreneurship and tech investing, McCollum will help usher in this new era for StormX and focus on education,and awareness, as well as participating at various StormX events at the Trail Blazers arena, the Moda Center, and across the US later this year and in 2022.





About StormX

StormX is a revolutionary app and Chrome extension that aims to make earring crypto as easy as possible. By offering Crypto Cashback, it allows its members to receive crypto rewards when they shop online. Boasting over 4,000,000 downloads across Android and iOS, StormX has paid out over $3m in crypto in 2021 alone. Allowing both crypto-natives and those who are new to crypto, the opportunity to earn on everyday purchases they were going to make anyway.



To learn more visit stormx.io







