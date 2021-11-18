Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ABTX, LEVL, MCFE, and RC

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGM: ABTX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ABTX to CBTX, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement ABTX shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX, Inc. common stock for each share of ABTX they own.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LEVL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEVL to First Merchants Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement LEVL shareholder will receive 0.7164 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of LEVL they own.

McAfee Corp. (NasdaqGS: MCFE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MCFE to Condor BidCo, Inc. for $26.00 in cash per share of MCFE owned.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RC and funds managed by MREC Management, LLC.

