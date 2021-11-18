Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of HRC, NPTN, PTRS, and RRD

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HRC to Baxter International Inc. for $156.00 in cash per share of HRC owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NPTN to Lumentum Holdings Inc. for $16.00 in cash per share of NPTN owned.

Partners Bancorp (NasdaqCM: PTRS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PTRS to OceanFirst Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement PTRS shareholders will receive either $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of PTRS owned.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RRD to affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC for $8.52 in cash per share of RRD owned.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

