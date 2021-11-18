The board’s role in progressive change focus of 37th annual conference

GUELPH, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit union, caisses populaires and mutual directors from across the province will be gathering at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale November 25 - 27, to talk about the board’s role in societal transformation; the central theme of the 37th Annual Directors’ Forum conference.



The theme was chosen by the Directors’ Forum Co-operative Board, to highlight the tremendous opportunity credit unions have to provide solutions that could address many challenges facing our society, such as housing, childcare, food security and climate change.

“As we gradually evolve out of the pandemic, change needs to begin at the board table,” says Anthony Piscitelli, Board Chair of the Directors’ Forum Co-operative and Chair of Your Neighbourhood Credit Union. “Credit unions, co-operatives and mutuals believe that the role of the organization is to serve our members and communities. This purpose means our boards should also be considering our role in society, and how we can work to improve our communities and society as organizations.”

Eighteen speakers, constituted of directors, academics, lawyers, communicators and CEOs, will be sharing their insights and experiences on how to leverage the unique values that co-operative businesses share, the role that credit unions have in progressively supporting women’s equitable participation in society, how collaboration between co-operatives can help create a more inclusive society, and how boards of directors can monitor and mitigate the risks of global warming, while providing authentic leadership to address climate change - to name a few.

Martha Durdin, President and CEO of the Canadian Credit Union Association will open the conference by sharing an overview of the national credit union landscape.

“For 37 years the Directors’ Forum has been creating a unique platform for directors to learn about system trends and challenges, participate in discussion forums, share best practices, and network with other leaders from across the province and even nationally,” adds Piscitelli. “The Board looks forward to providing this opportunity for both our in-person and virtual delegates at our first-ever hybrid event.”

ABOUT THE DIRECTORS’ FORUM

For the past 37 years, the Directors' Forum Co-operative (DFC) has provided professional development, education and networking opportunities for credit union and caisses populaires directors. Over the past two years, the annual conference has evolved into a year-round event, including virtual director discussions and governance sessions led by expert facilitators and guest speakers from within and outside of the credit union system. The Directors’ Forum is organized for credit union directors, by credit union directors. The current Board is made up of six volunteers: Anthony Piscitelli, Your Neighbourhood Credit Union (Chair), Tanya Gracie, Central 1 (Vice-Chair); Kathy Stewart, Frontline Credit Union (Treasurer); Leo Racette (Secretary), Sudbury Credit Union; Ken Chan, Alterna Savings and Credit Union; and Tim Foster, Northern Credit Union.

