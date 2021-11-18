Trupanion Makes Major Donations in Support of Mental Wellness and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion within the Veterinary Profession

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for pets, today announced that it is donating $76,250 as part of its TruCuddle campaign – to be shared equally by Not One More Vet (NOMV) and the Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association (MCVMA) – in their efforts to raise awareness of the challenges faced by veterinary professionals.



In addition, a partnership with WeRateDogs netted an additional $11,000 in donations to NOMV and MCVMA. As part of the partnership, WeRateDogs contributed 100% of net proceeds from sales of its “I Heart My Vet” t-shirt.

In total, $87,250 was donated by Trupanion to NOMV and MCVMA through its TruCuddle campaign.

Trupanion also recently announced its single largest charitable donation - a commitment to issue over 50,000 shares of stock, which as of November 17, is worth over $6.5 million, to MightyVet.

The TruCuddle campaign launched on Veterinary Appreciation Day (June 18) and ran through National Veterinary Technician Week (October 17-23) to champion organizations that empower, support and educate the veterinary community.

As part of the campaign, Trupanion partnered with NOMV, MightyVet and MCVMA. NOMV is the world’s largest peer-to-peer support group working to transform the well-being and status of mental health within the veterinary community. MCVMA is leading the veterinary profession towards racial and ethnic diversity, equity, and inclusivity.

MightyVet seeks to bridge the gap in the education and support of veterinarians, students, vet techs, and anyone who surrounds them, to ensure they are informed of and prepared for the challenges and opportunities faced by those drawn to be part of the most compassionate and trusted profession in the world.

Advocating the benefits of Trupanion’s software, the partnership with MCVMA, MightyVet and NOMV resulted in donations to NOMV and MCVMA every time a pet hospital in the U.S. or Canada downloaded Trupanion’s software when initiated by the TruCuddle campaign. With its software, Trupanion is the only provider of medical insurance for pets that has the capability to pay veterinary hospitals directly at the time of checkout.

“Thank you to Trupanion for partnering with MCVMA on the TruCuddle campaign,” said Dr. Christina V. Tran, immediate past president and founding board member. “We will continue to expand our diversity, equity and inclusion programming, scholarship and grant opportunities with their generous support.”

"We are so grateful for this wonderful partnership with Trupanion and We Rate Dogs,” said Carrie Jurney, DVM, DACVIM, president of NOMV. “These amazing donations will help us continue our work on holistic solutions for veterinary wellbeing."

Trupanion’s donation will go directly to support grants, scholarships and educational programs that benefit the next generation of pet care heroes.

“These organizations exemplify professionals across the veterinary industry who are there, day and night, to take care of our beloved pets,” said Travis Worra, general manager at Trupanion. “We are grateful for the crucial role they play and also understand the toll that being in the veterinary profession can take on a person – both professionally and personally. TruCuddle is our continued commitment of support in recognition of their tireless work and the challenges they often face.”

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.