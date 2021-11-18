Organic Remedies Expands Into Greater Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Who: Eric Hauser, President, Organic Remedies Tammy Royer, COO, Organic Remedies Pa. Medical Marijuana Industry Experts Local and State Public Officials When: Fri., November 19 at 12:00 p.m. Where: 7402 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Additional Information:

Organic Remedies’ Open House Celebration will kick off with brief remarks, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Tours of the dispensary will be offered.

Company President Eric Hauser, expert pharmacists and staff will be available for interviews.

Official opening for business expected Friday, November 26, 2021.

Other Events Planned:

Fri., Nov. 19 and Sat., Nov. 20, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Meet the Cultivators/Manufacturers” community event; many of the state’s marijuana cultivators and manufacturers will be on hand to answer questions. Open to the public.

About Organic Remedies

Organic Remedies is a life science organization committed to improving the overall wellness of patients by producing and dispensing affordable quality medical marijuana products while continuing the advancement of medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Based in Carlisle, Pa., Organic Remedies provides safe, effective medical marijuana therapies to patients in Pennsylvania. Organic Remedies delivers a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPa.com.

CONTACT:

Janice Spurlock

Dir., Marketing and Communications

717-819-3895

J.Spurlock@OrganicRemediesPa.com