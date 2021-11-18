CoBank To Redeem Series G Preferred Stock on January 1, 2022

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoBank, a cooperative bank serving agribusinesses, rural infrastructure providers and Farm Credit System associations throughout the United States, today announced that it will redeem all of its issued and outstanding shares of 6.125% Series G Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Par Value $100 Per Share (“Preferred Stock”) on January 1, 2022.

The Preferred Stock will be redeemed at a redemption price of $100 together with accrued and unpaid dividends to but not including the redemption date (less any applicable tax withholding as required by law). The redemption and paying agent for the redemption is American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”).

For more information, holders of the securities may contact AST at (877) 248-6417 or (718) 921-8317 or write to AST at American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Shareholder Services Department, 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11219.

About CoBank

CoBank is a $155 billion cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving more than 75,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country.

CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and also maintains an international representative office in Singapore.