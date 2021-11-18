Check out the Lethbridge UFA Farm & Ranch Supply store remodel, complete with a new drive thru!

Calgary, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd. (“UFA”) announced today that its Farm & Ranch Supply Store in Lethbridge, Alberta has undergone a remodel that is sure to please customers!

In the spring of 2021, UFA began the process to upgrade and modernize the store to better serve its customers.

“Lethbridge is a strong and growing market for UFA, and we are pleased to be able to enhance the service to our members and customers in southern Alberta with the improvements we have made,” said Scott Bolton, UFA President and Chief Executive Officer. “The investment UFA has made in this location reflects our commitment to customers in the region and aligns with the promise we make to our members, to be the most trusted supplier of products and services in the markets we serve. We also employ local people, contributing to the local economy and community.”

The enhancements at the Farm & Ranch Supply Store will offer members and customers the benefits of a significantly improved retail experience. Improvements include a new drive thru office, giving customers the convenience to remain in their vehicles when purchasing yard items. Wider shopping aisles offer a more comfortable atmosphere. A new building supplies area gives customers the opportunity to visually see product, like doors and windows, right inside the store. The design of the store, including a new service desk near the entrance, encourages better engagement and conversation between customers and UFA team members. For buy online, pick-up in store customers, or those who need to get in and out quickly, the site also features a convenient e-commerce pick-up desk. And because nothing is worse than getting home only to discover you forgot something and need to run back to the store, merchandise at the Lethbridge store is displayed according to projects, so everything needed to get it done, is in one spot.

The Lethbridge UFA Farm & Ranch Supply store is located one mile south of the corner of Hwy 4 and Hwy 845 at 2905 2 Ave N and is open Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm, and Saturdays, 8am-5pm. Visit UFA.com to learn more.

Attachments