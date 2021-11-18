Asurint Named to 2021 HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Top Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Providers

Cleveland, OH, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint is pleased to announce the company’s inclusion on the 2021 list of the nation’s top Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Providers released by HRO Today (Human Resource Outsourcing Today).

Each year, the magazine publishes its Baker’s Dozen, which is based exclusively on customers’ feedback and ranks the top Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening companies. More than 60 consumer reporting agencies were evaluated by online survey in 2021 and only 13 companies made the cut. Asurint ranked #10.



“It is an honor to again be recognized as a top Enterprise background screening agency by HRO Today’,” said Gregg Gay, Chief Executive Officer at Asurint. “We are especially grateful that it was our clients who placed Asurint in the Baker’s Dozen for the eighth consecutive year. It means a lot that employers that work with us appreciate the rapid, accurate results we deliver, as well as our dedication to technological innovation and superior customer service.”

Results of the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen surveys are analyzed across three subcategories: service breadth, deal size, and quality. Asurint was recognized in all three subcategories.

Gregg Gay also acknowledged Asurint’s team stating, “Of course, none of this would be possible without our ‘Screen Team’, the hardworking Asurint employees who serve as trusted partners for our clients.”

The full article and rankings are available on the HRO Today website

About the HRO Today Baker’s Dozen

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen is one of the most prestigious customer satisfaction awards in the pre-employment screening industry. Participating companies are rated anonymously by their clients in an online survey process. HRO Today then calculates the results using statistical analysis and a predetermined algorithm. Nearly 700 verified customers provided feedback that shaped the 2021 list.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology—backed by expert answers and personalized assistance—helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success. Learn more at https://www.asurint.com/