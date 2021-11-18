Voltus Secures Top Ranking in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc., the leading distributed energy resource (DER) technology company, has been recognized by the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Awards as the second fastest-growing energy technology company in North America. These awards honor the most innovative, fastest-growing companies transforming the technology sector in the U.S. and around the globe.

"This recognition underscores the success we've achieved in establishing ourselves as an industry leader," says Matthew Plante, Voltus President. "Our technology platform aligns environmental and economic interests, offering a solution to one of the largest issues facing humanity today, climate change. The growth we've experienced to date is just the beginning, as we deliver more cash to our customers and partners."

"Voltus is helping to accelerate one of the biggest industry shifts in history by building a technology platform to unlock the full value of all DERs," says Gregg Dixon, Voltus CEO. "DERs have the potential to represent half of the world's electricity spend in the coming decades, and they are positioned to transform our electric grid into the flexible, decentralized, decarbonized grid of the future. Voltus is incredibly excited to have been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Awards for the work we are doing to facilitate this energy transition."

About Voltus, Inc.

Voltus is the leading platform connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and grid services partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .

Voltus Media Relations‍

Kelly Yazdani

VP of Marketing

703-340-9353

kyazdani@voltus.co

