Proactive Group Holdings acquires corporate website developer and designer Adnet Communications Inc

Toronto, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive Group Holdings (“Proactive”), the digital investor engagement specialist, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Adnet Communications Inc (“Adnet”) a leading developer and designer of corporate websites for public and private companies.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Adnet has delivered website solutions for over 25 years, and currently has over 450 clients. Its product set, which also includes service maintenance, search engine optimisation, graphic design, and cloud storage services, will form an integral part of Proactive’s offering to Canadian companies.

The transaction will allow Proactive to provide the entire suite of investor engagement tools and services to small- and mid-sized growth companies, enabling it to fully meet the needs of strategic partners such as Canaccord Genuity.

This is the first acquisition since signing a Strategic Alliance with and receiving Series C investment from Canaccord Genuity. As stated previously, the company plans to use the proceeds to accelerate growth organically and through acquisitions.

The Adnet transaction increases Proactive’s global client base to over 1,500 companies supported by 100 staff in four countries.

Adnet’s founders, Kent Kirby and Rudy Affandi, will continue to work for the combined company, assisting in integrating our platforms and driving market share in Canada.

Proactive chief executive Ian Mclelland said: "We have known Kent and the Adnet team for many years and believe our combined businesses can offer a more comprehensive solution to Canadian companies, providing services that are required to deliver an effective investor engagement solution."

Terms of the transaction remain confidential.

