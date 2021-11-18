Perpetual Industries Reports Solid Third-Quarter Financial Growth

AUBURN, Ind., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Perpetual Industries Inc. ( OTCMARKETS:PRPI ) (“Perpetual” or the “Company”), a diversified research and development company of energy-efficient technologies and products, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights for the Period Ending Sept. 30, 2021:

Gross revenues increased $5,142,718 in the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2021, over the same period in 2020

Gross profits increased $2,869,103 in the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2021, over the same period in 2020

Net income recorded of $566,676 in the three months ending Sept. 30, 2021, a growth of 443% over the same period in 2020



Cash reported on a consolidated basis of $3,471,679, an increase of 489% over year ending December 2020.



Total current assets recorded of $3,553,323, an increase of 450% over year ending December 2020.

"Our continued growth is a testament to the strength of our divisions and our commitment to the company’s operational plan,” said Brent Bedford, Perpetual’s chief executive officer. “We see significant opportunities ahead to continue building sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders.”

“Our team has delivered another outstanding result in the third straight quarter of 2021, which demonstrates the successful execution of our business strategies,” said Trip Thomas, Perpetual’s chief financial officer.

Read Perpetual Industries’ Q3 2021 financial report here

About Perpetual Industries Inc.

Incorporated in Nevada and based in Auburn, Indiana, Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTCMARKETS: PRPI) is an incubator for the development of new and innovative energy-efficient technologies. Our mission is to “perpetuate industry” by bringing value-added technologies to market. At the Company’s core is a proprietary technology known as the XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, designed specifically to dynamically eliminate vibration in rotating equipment to create energy-efficient, environmentally responsible products. We are expanding our expertise and knowledge of energy-efficient technology by developing low-cost, green energy-powered solutions for a variety of industries, including renewable energy, blockchain mining, artificial intelligence, graphic rendering, internet of things (IoT) and cloud computing, while continuing our research, development and commercialization of the XYO Technology in key applications.

For more information about Perpetual and its divisions, please visit www.perpetualindustries.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; as well as “forward-looking information” as such ‎term is ‎defined in applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation. We may use words such as “may,” “would,” “could,” ‎“should,” “potential,” “‎‎will,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify a forward-looking statement. Such statements reflect the ‎Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events and current information ‎available to the Company and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions, including, ‎without limitation: the conditions to closing of the transaction being satisfied, including obtaining all necessary approvals for the transaction. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, ‎or should assumptions underlying the forward-‎looking information or statements prove incorrect, the actual ‎results or events may differ materially from the results or events ‎predicted. Any such forward-‎looking information or statement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. ‎Moreover, the ‎Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking ‎‎information or statements. The forward-looking information and/or statements included in this press release are made as of the date of ‎this press ‎release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any ‎forward-looking information, ‎other than as required by applicable law.

For media, press inquiries and further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Perpetual Industries Inc.

Phone: 702-707-9811

Email: info@perptualindustries.com