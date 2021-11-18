Ultra-Wideband Market Expected to Reach USD 2.7 Billion at a CAGR of 19.6% by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Ultra-Wideband Market information by Industry, by Components, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 2.7 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 19.6% by 2025.

Market Scope:

The rising digitalization in healthcare and retail sector has increased the amount of digital data which will offer robust opportunities for the ultra-wideband market over the forecast period. For this, it boosts the need for technology which offers the robustness transmission of data sans any obstacles that boost market growth.

Dominant Key Players on Ultra-Wideband Market Covered are:

Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd. (Japan)

5D Robotics Inc. (US)

Pulse LINK Inc. (US)

Alereon Inc. (US)

Johanson Technology Inc. (US)

Nanotron Technologies GmbH (Germany)

DecaWave Ltd. (Ireland)

Fractus Antennas S.L. (Spain)

BeSpoon SAS (France)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (US)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Growing Demand in RTLS Applications to Boost Market Growth

The growing demand for ultra-wideband in RTLS applications will boost market growth over the forecast period. RTLS are used for locating and tracking people and assets in real time through radio frequency signals.

Complexities in Channel Estimation to act as Market Restraint

The complexities in channel estimation may act as market restraint over the forecast period. Besides, the interference from other narrowband wireless systems may also impede market growth.

Low Network Latency to act as Market Challenge

The low network latency, limited throughput, low range, premium pricing of UWBs, and need for large frequency technology may act as market challenge over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global ultra-wideband market is bifurcated based on type, system type, technology, application, service, and end user.

By division type, the motivation radio segment will lead the market over the forecast period as this offers transporter-free and powerful information transmissions.

By system type, the imaging frameworks will dominate the market over the forecast period as this offers the most extreme recurrence as it is widely used in various applications.

By technology, the short reach section will spearhead the market over the forecast period for the developing transmission of computerized information among clients.

By application, the imaging frameworks will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period for the developing interest of imaging framework in the clinical application.

By service, the area-based segment will command the market over the forecast period as this reasonably praises constant finding frameworks and soundly accomplishes development at a higher rate.

By end user, the aviation segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period for the developing interest in remote correspondence in aviation as remote correspondence needs less support cost.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead Ultra-wideband Market

North America will lead the ultra-wideband market over the forecast period. The presence of major ultra-wideband parts, high acknowledgement pace of ultra-wideband based business, real-time area service advances, the high acceptance of ultra-wideband based real time location services for industrial processes, capacity to improve channel capacity by sharing the frequency spectrum owing to large bandwidth, US and Canada focused towards offering fast and precise transmission of data across terminals, the presence of leading market players in Canada and the US, and massive practice of ultra wideband based WSN/RTLS technologies in the healthcare and retail sector are adding to the global ultra-wideband market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Ultra-Wideband Market

Supply chain disruptions, economic situations, fluctuations in demand share, as well as long-term & immediate effect of the COVID-19 pandemic possessed a negative effect on the ultra-wideband market growth. The pandemic has slowed down economic activity and pushed the economy into a steep recession. With the roots being in China, the supply chains in the world are facing shutdown and unprecedented disruption. Besides, the initial setback, the industry is likely to return to normalcy during the forecast period and continue growing much beyond also.

Industry Update

Microlab brand has again been chosen to offer ultra-wideband solutions for supporting the expansion of SoFi Stadium’s cellular network, allowing increased capacity as well as 5G network densification. They have been selected for their superior capability to address evolving needs thus ensuring the deployment of future-proof networks which can support new 5G services at present as well as in the future.

Competitive Analysis:

The global ultra-wideband market is both fragmented and also competitive for the presence of different international & domestic key players. These players have incorporated innovative strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the customers including collaborations, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, geographic expansions, & new product launches and more. Besides, they are also investing in various research and development activities.

