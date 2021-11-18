Mobile Security Market Poised to Reach USD 17,567.7 Million at a CAGR of 12.6% by 2026 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Mobile Security Market information by Solution, by Deployment, by End-User and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 17,567.7 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12.6% by 2026.

Market Scope:

The increase in the dependency of customers on technology, as well as their adoption of mobile-based applications such as digital asset management and supply chain analytics, have resulted in a demand for more security solutions to protect their corporate and personal data, opening up new opportunities for the global mobile security market.

Dominant Key Players on Mobile Security Market Covered are:

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

AVG Technology (Netherlands)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Intel security group (U.S.)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Verizon Communication Inc. (U.S.)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops

Mobile security is used to safeguard personal and business data held in devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other portable computing devices against vulnerabilities and threats. The increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, and laptops is driving the global expansion of the mobile security market. Not only that, but the growing use of high-speed internet and the penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the global expansion of the mobile security industry. The spread of BYOD in many enterprises has also resulted in the expansion of the mobile security industry.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global mobile security market has been divided based on solution, deployment, operating system, and end-user.

On the basis of solution, the global mobile security market has been divided into multi-factor authentication, mobile application management, data encryption, mobile data protection, and a firewall.

On the basis of deployment, the global mobile security market has been segmented into cloud-based and on-premises.

On the basis of the operating system, the global mobile security market has been categorized into iOS, blackberry, android, windows, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global mobile security market has been divided into individual users, government users, financial institutions users, retail users, telecom and IT users, education seekers, manufacturing and automotive, and many others.

Regional Analysis

North America to Capture the Biggest Market Share

North America is predicted to have the largest market share in the mobile security market, with nations such as the United States and Canada leading the way.

Europe to Follow North America

Europe is also an early adopter of advanced technology, and as a result of advancements in nations such as France and Germany, it maintains second place in dominating the worldwide market of mobile security. Furthermore, these regions are home to significant mobile service providers and mobile security software vendors.

APAC to Witness Fastest Growth Rate

The Asia Pacific region is likewise rapidly expanding and strengthening its place in the worldwide market. It is due to a boost in the adoption of mobile security software by SMEs and other businesses. This region's expansion is also possible due to the region's large concentration of IT hubs and consumer electronics manufacturers.

The Global Market to Regain Stability Post COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID 19 pandemic has made life more difficult for businesses and individuals. Businesses have been severely harmed as a result of the lockdowns. Everyone now needs to deal with both the health and economic sectors. The global outbreak has pushed economies into recession. Businesses must now strategize their policies in order to fulfill the demands of the new normal market condition.

The impacts of the global pandemic are predicted to fade by the end of the first quarter and the start of the second quarter of the following year. Businesses are doing their best to adapt and adjust to the situation and make the greatest use of their resources.

Competitive Landscape

To capture a large part of the global mobile security market, most major players have used software upgrades and advanced technologies as an organic strategy. Many businesses have also taken an inorganic strategy to grow, and the number of mergers and acquisitions has multiplied many times over.

Recent Development

With the boom in the mobile security sector, numerous business titans are pushing their technologies to new heights. One of them, Fortinet acquired enSilo, has evolved an endpoint security solution with real-time automated detection and response for mobile endpoint protection.

Microsoft, another big business behemoth, had also developed its endpoint manager. Both the configuration manager and intune have been introduced as part of this, as have new Microsoft services and products. It is utilized exclusively by their employees.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

