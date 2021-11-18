OTA Testing Market Projected to Hit USD 2.15 Billion at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “OTA Testing Market information by Technology, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 2.15 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.3% by 2027.

Market Scope:

The quick transition from wired to wireless communication has altered human lives, allowing them to stay connected and meet their day-to-day demands with wireless communication technologies. The growing demand for smartphones, commercial/industrial/personal computing and networking devices, machine-to-machine communications, and the shift from traditional software platforms to advanced cloud-native critical software applications has increased the demand for dependable wireless networking. On the other hand, rapid advances in technologies such as cloud, IoT, AI, machine learning, blockchain, GPS, mapping, and satellite communication have increased the need for reliable wireless communications to improve and cater to changing business needs while lowering overall costs incurred to carry out business processes, reduce risk, and achieve scalability for maximum efficiency.

Dominant Key Players on OTA Testing Market Covered are:

Element Materials Technology (UK)

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

CETECOM (Germany)

EMITE (Spain)

NTS (US)

Intertek Group plc (UK)

TÜV Rheinland (Germany)

BluFlux (US)

Bureau Veritas SA (France)

UL LLC (US)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

Verkotan (Finland)

Eurofins E&E North America (US)

Aethertek (Taiwan)

AIRCOM Labs (US)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Rapid Advancements in Technology

5G, wireless technologies, and home automation innovations have created new prospects for the OTA testing industry. However, the testing of 5G wireless services has increased in importance due to their use cases, which include architecture across core, transport, RAN, and fiber network elements that enable tackle the obstacles faced in 4G mobile technology and provide their end-users with increased data transmission capacity, increased responsiveness, and the ability to connect a large number of devices simultaneously. 5G technology also features enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable, low-latency communications (URLLC), and increased connectivity. These necessitate testing prior to implementation in order to forecast and quantify the performance over the air from the user device to the base station and vice versa, as well as ensure its long-term stability.

On the other hand, demand for 5G is increasing across smart mobility use cases such as in-vehicle entertainment, connected cars, ADAS, in-car Wi-Fi, and so on. In addition, industrial IoT, home automation, smart city applications, improved healthcare, and consumer electronics are all on the horizon.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (99 Pages) on OTA Testing Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ota-testing-market-10698

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The worldwide OTA testing market has been segmented based on technology, application, and region.

By technology, the worldwide OTA testing market has been divided into 5G, LTE, UMTS, and others.

Based on application, the worldwide OTA testing market has been segmented into automotive & transportation, industrial, aerospace & defense, telecommunication & consumer devices, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America to Rule the Global Market

Due to the increased need for OTA testing platforms across end-use industry verticals in this region, North America is likely to have the greatest market share. The United States is likely to lead the country-level market in North America due to reasons such as the growing need for uninterruptible wireless communication, quick developments and acceptance of technologies such as 5G, and increased demand for automated working environments among others. Furthermore, prominent players such as NTS (US), BluFlux (US), UL LLC (US), Eurofins E&E North America (US), AIRCOM Labs (US), VIAVI Solutions Inc. (US), and CETECOM (US) are present in the region. Furthermore, these main companies are heavily investing in the research and development of OTA testing in response to client needs in order to deliver extensive testing services and an enhanced customer experience.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global OTA Testing Market

The outbreak of a novel coronavirus, which began in China's Wuhan province and expanded throughout the world, produced an unprecedented situation for government agencies to restrict the spread of the fatal virus. To prevent the viral spread, authorities imposed rigorous rules such as lockdowns, movement restrictions, and the closure of industrial and other non-commercial institutions, including educational facilities and administrative offices, among others. However, the implementation of 'stay at home' policies led to a quick transfer from traditional company activities to digital platforms for the purposes of business continuity and customer support services during such a rare occurrence. Furthermore, according to the CTIA analysis, voice and data consumption climbed by more than 12.2% and 28.4%, respectively, from February 24th to October 12th, 2020. This increase in demand can be linked to the rising desire for virtual communication platforms, work-from-home scenarios, video-on-demand, and online education. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, these factors put a strain on telecom operators, causing them to delay the purchase, testing, and implementation of 5G and other network services.

Industry News

On August 30th, 2021, Qualcomm Technologies (US) announced a collaboration with Thundercomm Technology (US) and Keysight Technologies (US) to construct a new 5G mmWave laboratory in Tokyo (Japan) in collaboration with Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Technology Research Institute (TIRI). This collaboration intends to minimize the obstacles to designing, developing, and testing private and local 5G mmWave products for a variety of Japanese SMEs.

